Major Domino Falls in Steelers and Joey Porter Jr. Negotiations

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers restructured star wide receiver DK Metcalf's contract, converting his 2026 salary into a signing bonus. The move effectively frees up around $18 million in salary cap space for the organization.

The move gives the Steelers some much needed salary cap flexibility. As the preseason ended, their top 53 contracts added up to around $5 million over the 2026 salary cap. With this restructuring, the team no longer has to worry about that pesky issue.

But was the restructuring more than that? With one other major contract situation looming, the Steelers might have shown their hand. While on the surface this move has nothing to do with Joey Porter Jr., it should be taken as another step in the right direction for extending the superstar cornerback.

Steelers Huge Cap Savings in 2026

Let's break down what the Steelers just did, and be very clear about it. This move converted around $18 million in salary owed to Metcalf into a signing bonus. That lowered the team's 2026 salary cap hit by the same amount. As veteran reporter Gerry Dulac clarifies, this is a normal part of salary cap navigation. Furthermore, this restructure has no obvious implication on the cap beyond 2026. At the time of writing this article, this move only lowers the team's cap hit for this upcoming season.

SOURCES: Steelers have restructured DK Metcalf’s contract to free up approximately $18 million in cap space. The move is a “normal cap conversion” and is not related to trying to sign Joey Porter Jr. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 27, 2026

Why This Move Helps the Steelers Sign Porter Jr.

Where I disagree with Gerry entirely, is the notion that this is "not related to trying to sign Joey Porter Jr."

Yes, even if JPJ signs a massive extension, it won't radically change the cap hit Porter Jr. carries in 2026. He's playing on the final year of his rookie deal, and whatever signing bonus he receives won't affect that cap number.

Yes, the Steelers did not create $18 million in salary cap space to be filled by Joey Porter Jr.

But it's obvious that this is one of many dominoes to fall in order to facilitate an extension for Porter Jr. It starts with Metcalf, then another veteran restructures. Maybe it's T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith. Maybe it's Jalen Ramsey or Pat Freiermuth, take your pick.

Then, all of a sudden, the Steelers aren't in salary cap purgatory in 2027 and beyond. And wouldn't you know it, they magically have the space to sign Porter Jr. to that extension he's been seeking all summer long.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can We Just State the Obvious Here?

This move is also related to Porter Jr. for the very simple reason of timing. The Steelers had all summer to figure out this restructuring. They've been working out extensions with multiple players all the while.

Why now? Why adjust your best receiver's contract less than two weeks before the regular season kicks off?

Is it just a bit of paperwork before the season begins? Or is it part of a larger plan. Call me a conspiracist if you must, but we'll all feel silly in a week's time when JPJ is one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Steelers have not struggled one time to create the proper salary cap space they need to signs someone. They figured it out last year with both Watt and Cam Heyward. This summer alone they've extended and given raises to Nick Herbig, Darnell Washington, Keeanu Benton and Chris Boswell.

It might not plain as day, but the Steelers' plan is in motion to get their finances in order.

But it's not related to Joey Porter Jr., right?

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