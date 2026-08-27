Steelers vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The final week of the NFL Preseason will begin with an AFC showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills.

Expect to see some starters take some snaps in this game, but Bills' head coach Joe Brady has announced that Josh Allen will remain sidelined in anticipated for the start of the regular season.

The Bills are 2-0 so far in the preseason, putting up big offensive numbers in both games. Meanwhile, the Steelers beat the Packers 28-9 in Week 1, but then were shutout by the Jets in Week 2, losing 17-0.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Thursday's game.

Steelers vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers +3 (-112)

Bills -3 (-108)

Moneyline

Steelers +127

Bills -152

Total

OVER 35.5 (-110)

UNDER 35.5 (-110)

Steelers vs. Bills How to Watch Preseason Week 3

Date: Thursday, August 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network, KDKA-TV

Steelers record: 1-1

Bills record: 2-0

Steelers vs. Bills Betting Trends

Mike McCarthy is 32-33 straight up and 31-34 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Joe Brady is 2-0 straight up and 2-0 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Steelers vs. Bills Key Player to Watch

T.J. Parker, EDGE - Buffalo Bills

Bills fans are hoping that their top draft pick, T.J. Parker, will make an impact on their defense this season. He hasn't been particularly impressive so far in the preseason, racking up just two combined tackles. Let's see if the second-round pick out of Clemson can end the preseason on a high note in this game.

Steelers vs. Bills Prediction and Best Bet

Mike McCarthy's preseason record as a head coach in his career has been a touch below .500, while Joe Brady has come out firing in his first two exhibition games as a head coach, blowing out both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers' offensive backups struggled in a big way in Week 2, and even if Aaron Rodgers plays some snaps, I don't have much faith in Will Howard or Drew Allar producing at a high level to keep pace with the Bills.

I've seen enough through the first two weeks of the preseason to feel confident laying the three points with the Bills in their final game before the regular season begins.

Pick: Bills -3 (-108) via DraftKings

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