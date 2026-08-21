Steelers, Joey Porter Jr. Trade Becoming Topic Across NFL

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to sign cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to a long-term deal, despite the two sides continuing to want to work something out. But because of the delay, teams across the NFL are becoming curious about his availability.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, multiple teams "have wondered about a potential trade target in Porter Jr. The 26-year-old is on the last year of his rookie contract and has watched three other members of his NFL Draft class sign extensions with the Steelers this offseason while he's remained on the sidelines during training camp and the preseason.

#Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is a name multiple teams around the NFL have wondered about as a potential trade target, per sources.



JPJ is in the final year of his rookie contract, and with where the CB market is, teams have wondered if Pittsburgh could ultimately be open to a… pic.twitter.com/0t1CX9laOQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 21, 2026

Porter Jr. has not practiced once during training camp and is not expected to play in the preseason. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, Porter Jr. tweaked something in his back and was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List after the team's mobility test. McCarthy has had no further update on the situation since.

While Porter Jr. did do some install work during OTAs and minicamp, he was a clear hold-in, and many speculate that him being placed on the PUP list was to avoid headlines about him continuing that hold-in during training camp.

Steelers, Porter Jr. Outlook

While anything is on the table, it's hard to foresee the Steelers trading Porter Jr. this offseason. No, the two sides haven't agreed on a deal, and at times this summer, there has been little communication, but there are options before a trade is considered.

The Steelers don't want to get rid of Porter Jr. this season no matter what. With Aaron Rodgers returning and a new coaching staff, this team is prepared to make a playoff run and their top cornerback will be needed in doing so.

On top of that, Pittsburgh can use the franchise tag next offseason while they try to negotiate with Porter Jr. again, if this offseason doesn't work out.

However, there's still an overwhelming feeling that a deal will get done. Yes, the number Porter Jr. is looking for is likely higher than what the Steelers envisioned, but neither side wants to take the risk of going into the season without a deal.

With Porter Jr. and Christian Gonzalez being the last two big-name cornerbacks looking for deals this summer, expect Gonzalez to strike first. After he sets a new market with a record deal, Porter Jr. will likely go next, looking for the most he can get from the Steelers.

So, while teams have interest, don't expect a trade to happen this offseason. Not right now, at least.

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