Aaron Rodgers Gives Steelers Strange Connection to Bills Released CB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers now have an opportunity with a strange connection to Aaron Rodgers. In an uncanny way, the Buffalo Bills just released a player that the Steelers' (hopeful) quarterback gave a glowing endorsement to just days prior. Unprompted, but certainly with great timing, Rodgers' words are now flooding the sports world as everyone discusses the release of Taron Johnson.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show about the defensive side of the football and mentioning the Steelers' response to the Bills defense, Rodgers spoke about how Johnson is one of the most underrated players in the NFL, with the ability to do many things as a defensive back.

"Taron Johnson is one of the best players in the league, and one of the most underrated players in the league. He can play a box linebacker and stop the run, and he can cover guys," Rodgers said. "

Johnson, 29, has spent his entire eight-year career in Buffalo. He's played in 113 games with 87 starts, recording 572 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, six interceptions and two touchdowns.

Can Johnson End Up in Pittsburgh?

Many will wonder if Rodgers' promotion of Johnson would mean anything about the Steelers and their interest in him. Truthfully, the Steelers may be interested just because of the talent level and his ability to contribute alone.

The Steelers have played Johnson many times, including the one where he took an interception 51 yards to score one of his two career touchdowns. So, it's more likely that Rodgers' words didn't start their interest in Johnson's availability, but rather added to it.

Pittsburgh is in the market for cornerback help. They've already started speaking with James Pierre and Asante Samuel Jr. about returning, but certainly aren't guaranteed to tie themselves only to those two players.

Right now, Pittsburgh's cornerback room consists of Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Brandin Echols and Cory Trice Jr. Chances are, they add at least two noteable names to the room, along with others to compete during training camp.

They've spent plenty of time at the NFL Combine meeting with the position as well. Mostly, they met with earlier-round prospects, who could end up going in the first three rounds or so. Which again, indicates their interest in adding to the depth chart.

Expect the Steelers to make a few moves at cornerback this offseason, and Johnson may be just big enough of a splash to fit exactly what they're looking for.

