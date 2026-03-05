Who Steelers Must Re-Sign in Free Agency - And Who They Don't

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a strange position as the new league year begins. They have nearly $50 million in available salary cap space and no major free agents to re-sign.

Despite the financial flexibility, the Steelers have to take care of some of their own free agents before exploring the open market.

WIth just a few days until the 2026 NFL season officially begins, these are the players the team must re-sign and the ones they have to leave behind.

Players to Re-Sign

Kenneth Gainwell, Running Back

The Steelers' team MVP last year is projected to hit the open market, but he stands out as a must re-sign. He was spectacular in 2025, accumulating over 1,000 all-purpose yards.

He was a crucial piece of the Steelers' backfield, and they should try to run things back in 2026.

James Pierre, Cornerback

James Pierre made his importance to the team clear in 2025. He's a valuable depth cornerback and special teams contributor.

Why he's a must re-sign is because of the financials. He won't command a large salary on the open market, especially witth the incredibly talented class of free agents in front of him. Because of that, they can lock up their number three corner and spot starter for a reasonable price.

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback

The most important piece in all of this is quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show yielded no new information, and it appears that any reported "deadline" from the organization was unfounded.

Still, the need at QB is great in Pittsburgh. They are counting on Rodgers to return and start, making him a top priority to re-sign.

Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback

Rounding out the secondary is key. Like Pierre, Asante Samuel Jr. is a great depth piece to bring back. He should be even healthier heading into the 2026 season, and with a full offseason and training camp with the organization, he's an ideal number four or five CB.

Players to Let Walk

Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver

It was an experiment worth trying, but Calvin Austin III is likely to play elsewhere in 2026. He was supposed to become a number two wide receiver last year, but injuries and a lack of consistent connection with Rodgers pushed him further down the depth chart. Now, he can get a fresh start in a new organization.

Kyle Dugger, Safety

Dugger was decent after the Steelers acquired him before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, but there's no reason to bring him back in 2026. The Steelers have plenty of veterans still on the roster with Jalen Ramsey and DeShon Elliott. They also have players like Sebastian Castro who can take on an increased role this season. All of that makes Dugger expendable.

Isaac Seumalo, Offensive Line

The past three seasons, the Steelers' offensive line has been anchored by Isaac Seumalo. The three-year, $24 million deal he signed with the team was a perfect one, but there's no sense that either side wants to continue this relationship. Seumalo is set to hit the open market, and the Steelers are in the market for a replacement.

