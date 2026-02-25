Insider Reveals When Aaron Rodgers Will Make Steelers Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expect Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback in 2026, but don't know when they're going to get a decision from the 42-year-old. Well, one insider knows the answer, and is revealing exactly when the team should expect to know Rodgers' choice.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are going to get an answer from Rodgers in "mid-March."

"Let’s preface that it’s Aaron Rodgers, and so there are never any absolutes and things could change like that, but the belief around the league is that the feeling is he’s supposed to give an answer by mid March,” Schefter said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "Many people thought that there was no chance he’d be back. It certainly sounds like it is in absolute consideration, and it sounds like he’s more likely than not to be back today."

Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke at the NFL Combine and shared a lot of the same thoughts that, while Rodgers still has not made a decision, they don't expect things to drag out like last offseason.

"What I'll tell you guys is I don't foresee this going like it did last year," Khan said when asked if the Steelers had a deadline for Rodgers.

"I mean, I don't really want to say it has to be done by then," Khan added about knowing before free agency. "You know, we'd like to have an idea, but it's just, it isn't going to go like it did last year."

Steelers Outlook at the Rodgers Situation

Really, the Steelers are confident enough that Rodgers is returning that they aren't stressing too much about it. They expect him to return and have enough time to adjust to a new offense and new players.

If, for whatever reason, he declines to return to Pittsburgh, the Steelers will pivot. Instead of going out and getting someone new, though, they may give Will Howard the opportunity to earn the starting job.

"We're excited to work with Will," Khan said. "Coach McCarthy, he's talked about how much he likedWill coming out. Him and I have spent some time watching his practice tape. Obviously, we didn't have the ability to watch him in games, which would have been good. He got hurt in the preseason. But, you know, we watchedall the practice tape and seen the progression and some exciting stuff to see."

So, whille anything can still happen, the Steelers aren't stressing too much about their quarterback position. In their eyes, they know the most-likely outcome is Rodgers. And an answer should be coming soon.

