New Position Sneaking Their Way Up Steelers Draft Board

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it known that there is a specific position of interest heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

As the Steelers make their way through the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, they have the opportunity to meet with up to 45 prospects formally, with even more meetings happening in an informal setting.

The media had the chance to speak with the defensive backs ahead of their on-field testing, and there was a common refrain from the corner back group. Nearly every top CB in this draft class has met with the Steelers at the Combine. It's hard to ignore at this point, as the Steelers are clearly prioritizing the cornerback position at the upcoming draft.

Keeping Tabs on All of the Top Options

You were hard-pressed to find a cornerback with upside that the Steelers didn't meet with or plan to meet with at this Combine. It was across the board as well, regarding skill sets and player types.

The long and rangy outside cornerbacks were on the Steelers' list, with players like Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood, who both profile as a versatile outside cornerback who can lock down an opposing wide receiver.

There were also players like Keionte Scott out of Miami who confirmed they met with the team. He excels at the phsyicality part of the game and many expect him to play a slot corner role at the next level. He's a downhill player who loves to get after the ball-carrier, and he would be an excellent addition to the defense. There's no denying, however, that Scott is a completely different type of defender.

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Championship Player on Steelers' Radar?

Another defensive back who met with the team is Indiana University cornerback D'Angelo Ponds. Ponds is an extremely agile and productive player in the secondary. Fresh off a national championship with IU, Ponds's confidence was apparent during his time with the media.

A likely second-round pick in the upcoming draft, the Steelers are showing just how important finding depth at the position is. Yes, they are in on the first-round guys like McCoy and Hood, plus players like Avieon Terrell out of Clemson, but they also have invested time into the players expected to go during the second day of the Draft.

Add it all up, and the Steelers are preparing to take a cornerback in the upcoming draft. They are open to taking one early, clearly indicated by the players they've already met with. But they are also willing to add depth in a later round. The important thing is adding the right talent early at the 2026 NFL Draft.

