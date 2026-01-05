Aaron Rodgers Got Richer With Steelers Playoff Birth

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are playoff-bound, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 26-24 in Week 18. The do-or-die matchup had everything on the line for the black and gold, and for their quarterback, he got to walk away a little richer with the victory.

With the Steelers claiming the AFC North, they head to the playoffs to face the Houston Texans. Aaron Rodgers also earned $500,000 in an incentive for making the postseason. He has the opportunity to earn plenty more, as well.

Rodgers has multiple playoff incentives in his contract, starting with making the postseason to earn half a million dollars. If the Steelers win the Wild Card round, he'll earn another $600,000, $750,000 if they win the Divisional Round and $1 million if they win the AFC Championship and head to the Super Bowl.

This is all added on to his $3.65 million salary and $10 million signing bonus.

In the team's Week 18 win over the Ravens, Rodgers completed 31 of 47 passes for 294 yards and a game-winning touchdown to Calvin Austin III.

"A lot of gratitude for the journey," Rodgers said after the game about making the postseason. "You know, every season is different. Has its challenges, adversity. We haven't madeit easy on ourselves really the second -- really all season, I guess. But I'm proud of our guys. You know, from really the quasi two-minute drive at the end of the first half through the second half we played really good ball] on offense, so I'm proud of the way we responded multiple times after they took the lead. It just takes a little belief at this point in the season. There are 14 teams that will be left. Eighteen will be planning their offseason. It's good to be part of the 14 after so many years -- '22 we lost the last game to make the playoffs; '23 I was out; '24 we were terrible, so nice to be back in this position."

Steelers Playoff Path

The Steelers will take on the Houston Texans in the Wild Card. Houston will travel to Pittsburgh to play Monday night at Acrisure Stadium as the last Wild Card game of the opening round.

From there, the Steelers are likely to lose home field advantage. Unless both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers win in the Wild Card round, Pittsburgh cannot host another game in the Divisional round.

Los Angeles will play the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers will look to use Acrisure Stadium to help end their playoff win drought and claim another victory this season. After an impressive win over the Ravens, anything is possible. And if they do, Rodgers earns more and more with each round.

