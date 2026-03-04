Steelers Aaron Rodgers Reveals Scary Off-Field Situation

PITTSBURGH -- Being a professional football player is often thought of as a dream-come-true scenario, but just ask Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if it's all sunshine and roses.

At times, the life of an NFL superstar comes with incredible risks off the field as well as on it. The Steelers' quarterback provided a personal example that illustrated some of lengths he's had to go to to keep his personal life secure.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed how he's spent his offseason with his wife, but not where you'd expect. He explained that his previous living situation in Malibu, California has changed drastically due to a situation he and his wife dealt with.

"The obsession is f-----ng bizarre," he said. "We're not living at the beach anymore. Part of it is I have legitimate stalkers. I don't say that lightly or flippantly. I've been getting stalked at my house for a year and a half when I was living there. Not just that, but stopped at the coffee shop I would frequent, at the gym."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium.

A Bounty on His Wife's Photo

A major point Rodgers emphasized during his interview was his concern for his partner's safety. It was also clear that he felt it was violated over the last year and a half by the stalker situation and by the paparazzi constantly pestering them.

He said it went too far involving his partner. While he understands that he is a person in the public eye, his partner didn't consent to that. Still, he claims that the paparazzi have a bounty out on collecting photos of Rodgers' wife.

"The paparazzi was stalking me for a long time flying drones over my wife," he said. "I've learned (they) had, has a bounty on getting a picture of my wife, which I think is very bizarre as well."

What This Means for Rodgers and Steelers

While Rodgers opened up about his off-the-field life, he wasn't very open about his on-field future. He could return to the NFL for his 22nd season, but he would be a free agent if he did.

Rodgers has not made progress in contract talks with the organization. He also said that there has been no deadline on a decision imposed by the Steelers. If he plays in the 2026 campaign, his landing spot is anyone's guess.

