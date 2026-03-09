Steelers Land Four Comp Picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Amidst the chaos of the legal tampering period, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned their fate when it comes to their compensatory pick haul for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The league has announced that Pittsburgh has picked up four extra selections with one in the third round (No. 99 overall), one in the fourth (No. 135) and two in the sixth (No. 214 and No. 216).

The Steelers tied with their AFC North counterparts in the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles for the most comp picks in this year's draft.

Why Did Steelers Get Four Compensatory Picks?

Pittsburgh, whether it was intentional or not, essentially gamed the comp pick formula last offseason.

Two of the organization's biggest signings in free agency were cornerback Darius Slay Jr. and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who each inked one-year deals worth $10.5 million and $14.120 million, respectively.

Because Slay and Rodgers were cut by the Eagles and New York Jets, respectively, they did not count against the comp pick system.

The Steelers didn't make any other big-money additions, with Malik Harrison at two years and $10 million, Brandin Echols at two years and $6 million and Mason Rudolph at two years and $7.5 million representing their other notable acquisitons.

Meanwhile, Justin Fields (two years) and Russell Wilson (one year) signed contracts worth $40 million and $10.5 million with the Jets and New York Giants, respectively, while Dan Moore Jr. joined the Tennessee Titans on a four-year, $82 million deal and Donte Jackson signed a two-year contract worth $13 million with the Los Angeles Chargers.

As a result, Pittsbugh added three players who were part of the formula while losing seven, meaning it was awarded four picks to offset that difference.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh's 2026 NFL Draft Outlook

The Steelers, at the current moment, now officially have 12 picks in this year's draft.

It's possible, and perhaps even likely, that the organization will look to offload some of those selections either during or ahead of the draft as they remain active in free agency while also potentially looking towards the trade market.

Pittsburgh has the necessary assets to acquire veteran talent at positions of need, but it is still set to bring in a sizable rookie class that should help fill several of its roster holes for both the immediate and foreseeable future.

