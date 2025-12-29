Blame Three People for Steelers Embarrassment Against Browns

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the franchise for big-time games. In the toughest of moments, they now have a battle-tested QB with championship and MVP experience.

Which is why the Steelers were confident during the final drive of their Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The team was sure their team leader would waltz the offense down the field, tie things up and then win the division.

Instead, the team marched down the field and their drive stalled out in the red zone. They turned it over on downs and the game was over.

So, who is to blame for another Steelers debacle?

Suspect #1: Arthur Smith, Offensive Coordinator

"I don't know whose bright idea it was to try me for the game on three plays in a row," Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward said after the game.

He has a point. After all, the former first-round pick is one of the best one-on-one cornerbacks in the entire NFL.

The person who had the bright idea to test him anyways was their offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith. After a few week run of strong playcalling, Smith reverted back to his earlier season self.

The play calling was tepid, timid and tiresome. Terrified of taking a sack, the team over-relied on screen passes and Rodgers' ability to escape pressure.

The play. calling failed in the biggest of moments as well. The Browns put ther best coverage defender in man coverage against Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. In response, the Steelers targeted him three consecutive times, all with no success.

If the Steelers had their usual top wideout, DK Metcalf, available, you take that matchup and chance. When it's your veteran pass-catcher who was not even on a team midway through the year, you call a different play.

#Browns Denzel Ward: “I don’t know whose bright idea it was to try me for the game on three plays in a row.” pic.twitter.com/IcGMpaRuol — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 28, 2025

Suspect #2: Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback

Rodgers appeared to take the reigns of the offense once again in Week 17. It's been a more common occurrence to see him wave off the sideline as he calls his own plays or audibles.

Which made Rodgers' decision to go to his good pal and long-time teammate three times in a row all the more baffling. The only way the Steelers found success on offense was through their talented running backs, but they didn't include them in the final drive.

Rodgers also missed a wide-open Kenneth Gainwell on that final offensive play of the game. Had he seen him, instead of pre-determining his throw, the Steelers might have tied things up.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Suspect #3: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Wide Receiver

Eventually, you have to make a play. Since MVS has been called up and utilized, the plays receiving the most attention are the ones he doesn't make.

That was the case again in Week 17. He had two miscues early in the game, getting off rhythm from Rodgers and missing some very makeable passes.

On that final drive, MVS has the chance to use his size and strength to tie things up. Instead, he was overpowered by a better player and couldn't do enough to even draw a penalty.

Verdict: All Guilty

This game was a team failure, and that was best exemplified during this final drive. From the play calling to the execution, the Steelers were disjointed and ineffective. Now, instead of a calm and comfortable Week 18, the Steelers are in a do-or-die contest against another AFC North opponent.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers