Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Reclaims NFL Record

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a team that can be described as wholly inconsistent.

Despite that, they have had more good games than bad games, and their offense and defense have been able to put it together at times throughout the season.

One player who has improved on their previous couple seasons is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has helped the Steelers rejuvenate a stagnant offense that was unable to prove much in the 2024 regular season and playoffs.

Rodgers is now gaining more notability, as he has retaken the league as the least turnover-prone quarterback in the history of the National Football League.

The Record Breakdown

Per Pro Football Reference, Aaron Rodgers is now the sole holder of the lowest interception rate in league history, very narrowly beating out another active quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. According to the breakdown, Rodgers throws an interception on 1.4208% of his passes, while Brissett does so on 1.4233% of his.

Rodgers has played since the 2005 season, while Brissett began his NFL career in 2016. With 11 more years, under his belt, Rodgers has turned himself into the safest passer in the history of the league while simulataneously being an effective scoring option.

The vast majority of the quarterbacks within the top 25 of the interception rate statistic are active players, meaning that it is possible that Rodgers will lose the award sometime soon. Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are both younger quarterbacks whose percentages have hovered around 1.7% and 1.8% respectively.

Rodgers previously held the record for 13 seasons between 2010 and 2023, until Brissett took the title from him both due to his good play and Rodgers' less than satisfactory play as a member of the New York Jets.

For all passing statistics on Pro Football Reference, a player must have 1,500 pass attempts to qualify for career statistics. This means that quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud could all eventually hit the leaderboard near the top.

As of right now, the NFL recognizes Brissett as the leader per Pro Football Talk, but their latest update was in November of 2025.

The Future Of The Record

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to make a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Rodgers is unlikely to continue on with the Steelers past this season, but it is certainly possible he continues his NFL career in 2026 and beyond. If so, it is possible that he drops once again from the top spot, but he is likely to hold onto the record for the remainder of this season.

