Insider Reveals Steelers QB Plan, And It Includes Joe Flacco

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out what direction they're going at quarterback in 2026. They'd love to have Aaron Rodgers back in the building, commanding the offense for a second year under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

If not, they may be thinking of another veteran quarterback. The only other one that's still playing beyond 40-years-old.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently dove into the possibilities at the Steelers' quarterback position, highlighting Rodgers as their primary option. The Steelers want Rodgers to return for a second run, and after a year in Pittsburgh, the feeling may be mutual.

"Speaking of Rodgers, he has emerged from the 2025 season refreshed. One source I spoke to said Rodgers is in a much better place coming out of his year with the Steelers than compared to his previous two with the Jets," Fowler wrote.

If not, Fowler believes the second name to watch is another 40-year-old named Joe Flacco.

"Pittsburgh liked his free agency profile last offseason, too," Fowler added on Flacco.

Steelers Ignoring Will Howard?

Many fans will ask why the Steelers would move from Rodgers to Flacco, ignoring the obvious option in front of them. Well, Will Howard may be an exciting option for some, but he doesn't have the track record in the NFL to make Pittsburgh believe he's a starter at this point.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Being a sixth-round pick and playing less than 100 snaps during training camp last summer before suffering a broken hand, the Ohio State product is still pretty unknown. So, while some are hoping his future is bright, the team doesn't seem ready to take a risk on him just yet.

That could come down the line, though.

"On the flip side, the Steelers really like how Will Howard has developed. A preseason hand injury stunted his progress, but Pittsburgh believes it might have something; his command of the huddle, sharpness at the line of scrimmage and ability to ingratiate with teammates have stood out. Rodgers took pride in mentoring Howard, so another year of that pairing could be effective," Fowler wrote on Howard.

Steelers' Goal for 2026

Steelers Team President Art Rooney II doesn't like the word rebuild. He wants his team to compete every season, no matter the circumstances. McCarthy was given those orders when he took the job, and they both know that tha means they need the best quarterback option available.

For now, that's Rodgers - or maybe even Flacco. Next season, that allows them to use an early pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to land their quarterback of the future, utilizing a better draft class than the one presented to them in 2026.

McCarthy got the job in Pittsburgh partially because of his reputation for developing quarterbacks. The Steelers want to utilize that, but understand they must be patient in doing so. So, while fans want Howard over anyone else, the Steelers want a veteran with playoff ability and then options in the future that could include Howard.

Rodgers or Flacco seem to be the names to watch this year.

