Connor Heyward Reveals Hardest Part of Leaving Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a valuable piece of their special teams as the new league year began. Connor Heyward, a 2022 sixth-round pick who played 68 games with the organization, departed the franchise and signed a two-year deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

With his departure, the Steelers lose a versatile piece of their roster. During his time with the team, he played as a fullback, tight end, protector for the punter and even tush-push specialist. He carved out a specific role and excelled at it during his four seasons in Pittsburgh.

Now, Heyward is flying solo for the first time in his NFL career. After playing the first 68 games of his career alongside his big brother and Steelers defensive captain, Cam Heyward, Connor opened up in an interview about how difficult it was to make this decision.

"Honestly, it was so hard. Talking to everybody, I’m still getting messages just saying thank you for the person you were. I’m super grateful for my time in Pittsburgh and obviously playing with Cam," he said to Raiders host Paul Gutierrez. "You don’t usually get to play with your siblings, let alone at a professional level. So I didn’t take it for granted. I loved going in everyday to work with Cam’s locker being right next to mine. That was amazing."

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Where Steelers Go Without Connor

The loss of Heyward hurts the team on multiple levels. The first, and most obvious, is the lack of a third tight end. The team has just two under contract currently in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Now, the team is likely to add a veteran name in free agency closer to training camp. Alternatively, the Steelers might opt to draft a young tight end in the upcoming draft.

What made Connor such an undervalued piece of the Steelers, however, was his ability to impact the game on special teams. Last season, he stepped into a leadership role after Miles Killebrew was lost for the season due to injury.

Heyward stepped up, he took on a new role on the punt protection while also being a key member of the kick-off and kick return units.

With a new special teams coach in Danny Crossman, the Steelers are rebuilding this group. They will need new players to rise up and lead it. Unfortunately, they won't have Connor available to help in 2026.

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