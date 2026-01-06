How Cam Heyward Become Steelers New Tush Push Member

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a key part of their team when tight end Darnell Washington suffered a fractured bone in his arm. The injury required surgery and forced him onto the Reserve/Injured List, ending his season.

Not only did the Steelers lose a key piece of their offensive attack, but they lost their literal biggest player. He was a comfort blanket for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the main piece that made Pittsburgh's "Tush Push" play work.

Without Washington, the Steelers still kept that short-yardage look in their playbook, but they needed a replacement to help guide Connor Heyward over the line to gain. In stepped defensive tackle and Connor's bigger brother, Cam Heyward. Speaking to reporters during his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin explained the thinking behind replacing Washington with the elder Heyward.

"We lost a big guy," he explained. "We needed a big guy. There aren't many that come bigger than Cam."

Practice Makes Perfect

Practice truly makes perfect, and that was made evident by the Steelers in Week 18. With Cam taking over the designated pusher role, he was stepping into a brand new situation on the football field.

That's probably why the first attempt failed disastrously. As Connor put it after the game, Cam more so tackled him than helped keep his momentum going on the first failed try. After some mediation from Tomlin and a brief, in-game strategy session, the Steelers found success later on with the same play.

Heyward Brothers Leading Playoff Hopes

It's pretty special how the brothers are working together to fuel the Steelers' playoff hopes. Not only are they reunited on the field to run the "Tush Push," each is making an impact in other aspects of the game.

Cam has been excellent this season, and he's caught fire down the stretch. He led the way with seven tackles in Week 18 while being an absolute force in the run game. His 78 total tackles rank fourth on the team in 2025, showing just how pivotal the 36-year-old remains in the Steelers' defense.

Meanwhile, younger brother Connor has continued proving how valuable he is as a Swiss Army knife on offense and special teams. He can play full back and tight end in addition to taking the snap in their trick play setup. He's also a huge piece of the punt and kick return units. The Steelers love the game they are getting from both Heywards, and it's helping to fuel the confidence in Pittsburgh.

