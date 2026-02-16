ESPN's Latest Steelers Trade is Definitely Better

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers changed their entire coaching staff. That usually means changes are coming to the roster as well, and there is no position being talked about more for the Steelers than quarterback.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell has made two attempts at laying out a trade for the Steelers. His first brought plenty of criticism as he gave up linebacker Nick Herbig in exchange for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee.

This time around, Barnwell changed things up. His proposal is a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 conditional third-round pick for the Eagles backup QB, giving Pittsburgh another option for a long-term starter.

"The 6-foot-6 McKee might impress if given more of an opportunity to start, although he's entering the final year of his rookie deal," Barnwell writes. "The Steelers might consider bringing back Rodgers, trading for McKee and then signing the inexperienced 25-year-old to a short-term extension. For a team that is never in position to draft a quarterback in the top 10, taking a shot on someone like McKee is an alternative the Steelers need to consider. Pittsburgh also has an extra third-round pick as a result of the George Pickens trade, and though that shouldn't cause teams to discount their own picks, it might make taking a swing on McKee easier to stomach."

Much Much Better

Giving up Herbig for a quarterback that may or may not work out makes little sense. The Steelers see a future in Herbig. With Highsmith nearing 30 and Watt over 30, Herbig is the young, developing star that will likely be the next playmaker at the outside linebacker position.

Trading him isn't crazy to think of, but the return needs to match his potential. And frankly, a quarterback on the final year of his deal with little starting experience just isn't enough.

Giving up two third-round picks for McKee is fine. The Steelers can take a chance on McKee learning from Aaron Rodgers this season, if Rodgers returns, and then see if he's ready to start in the future. He becomes another valuable backup with Will Howard, who can take advantage of an offensive-minded head coach and a new coaching staff.

Is it the perfect trade? No. But honestly, there aren't perfect trades in the NFL. If the Steelers feel they're ready to take a risk at a quarterback, McKee is worth it.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) looks for a receiver against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He's 1-1 as a starter, throwing the football 88 times for 597 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Not bad numbers for a player with little experience.

Again, it's a risk but one the Steelers can justify for a mid-round pick. It's way better of a situation than trading away one of your best young players, and if the Steelers decided to make it happen, they'd end up with a young QB and a young linebacker who both hold pretty good upside.

