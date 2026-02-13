What Steelers Can Get in Nick Herbig Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a huge decision to make on Nick Herbig this offseason.

With the Steelers entering one of the craziest offseasons in recent memory with a new head coach, the organization also has to revamp the roster on both sides of the ball. Key skilled positions like wide receiver and quarterback on offense remain wide open, while the secondary and linebacking groups have questions to answer on defense.

They also have three starting outside linebackers, including Herbig. The two other starters, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, make a combined $58 million compared to Herbig's final year of his rookie deal. Herbig is ready for the next step and a new contract, which may or may not happen in Pittsburgh. If the Steelers do make the ill-fated decision to trade Herbig and move on with their veteran duo, they can expect to make a seismic move.

What Teams Would Trade for Herbig?

There are a few natural fits for Herbig. One that jumps off the page is the Dallas Cowboys, who have been searching for a new star edge rusher since dealing Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last season. They are also working with a new defensive coordinator in Dallas, and he might just have his eyes set on the blossoming pass-rusher.

Some other teams that stand out as landing spots are the New York Giants, who need a starter opposite Brian Burns, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are searching for an upgrade over Haason Reddick.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Kind of Return Could Steelers Get for Herbig?

This is the huge question. Herbig is still just 24 years old and has increased his production each year in the NFL. Coming off a season recording 7.5 sacks and establishing himself as a legitimate starter on the outside, he's in a prime spot in terms of his trade value.

If the Steelers were parting with him for just draft picks, hypothetically, he would command a second-round pick, plus another asset. Still, that is well below the actual value he could bring on the field, and it's an option they should only take if no other options are left.

Given how highly the organization and the NFL view Herbig, they would have to swing for the fences. Could Herbig be a piece that helps land someone like Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb? Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy drafted Lamb in his first season with Dallas, and he might want to revisit that partnership in Pittsburgh.

That would be the way forward. The first and best option is to extend Herbig and deal with the fallout that comes. He's their youngest pass-rusher and is still reaching his peak as a defender. If that can't happen, the Steelers have to try to move him for another position of need. Whether that's wide receiver or safety or any other hole in the lineup, Herbig's value around the NFL allows the Steelers to put together a blockbuster trade.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers