Former Steelers RB Makes Opening Roster For UFL Stallions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have always been looking outside the norm when it comes to their talent at the skill positions.

From Antonio Brown to DK Metcalf, and from Heath Miller to Jesse James, the Steelers have not always stuck to the most mainstream selections at the positions with the most eyes on them.

One such player was running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who the Steelers selected with a fourth round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, going with the 124th overall pick.

McFarland was a two year starter at the University of Maryland, redshirting his freshman season before contributing two seasons as the top running back for the Terrapins, forgoing his final two seasons to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

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His collegiate peak came in a 52-51 overtime loss to Ohio State, where McFarland rushed for 298 yards and two touchdowns against an Ohio State defense that included Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and current Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison.

McFarland's Steelers Tenure Outlined

Signed and drafted ideally to start as a backup for the Steelers, he entered a deep running back room that also included 2019 4th round pick Benny Snell Jr., who had backed up James Conner during the 2019 season.

Once with the Steelers, McFarland made a quick impact, rushing for 42 yards in his NFL debut in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Following that, however, was four years of injury troubles. During his time with the team, McFarland suffered multiple injuries, and was unable to stay healthy for long periods of time.

Across those four seasons, McFarland accumulated 42 carries in 17 regular season appearances, with 33 of them coming in his rookie 2020 season. McFarland totalled 146 yards and seven first downs, but was unable to find himself in the endzone with the football across the four seasons, ending his NFL career with 0 touchdowns.

Since 2023, McFarland has been a top name across the UFL when it comes to offense. McFarland now finds himself on his second UFL team in three seasons, joining the vaunted Birmingham Stallions for the 2026 season.

Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Brahmas running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (41) runs for a touchdown after a catch in the first half against the DC Defenders at The Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

McFarland joins a Stallions team with plenty of former NFL talent, including former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and NFL Combine darling John Ross. There are five former Steelers on the team including McFarland, with wide receiver Deon Cain, linebacker Tae Crowder, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and safety Tre Norwood making up the former Steelers contingent on the team.

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