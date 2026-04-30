Steelers May Now Ignore 2027 QB Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers might not be all-in on selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft after all.

In his weekly Steelers chat, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac stated that third-round pick Drew Allar is head coach Mike McCarthy's "guy" and that the franchise may not have its sights set on a signal caller towards the top of next year's draft yet while assessing their current young duo at the position.

"That's to be determined," Dulac wrote when asked if the team's selection of Allar effects their thinking regarding taking a quarterback on Day 1 next year. "The Steelers need to find out if [Will] Howard or Allar could potentially be the guy, even though they're not No. 1 picks."

Sep 30, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) passes against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Would Steelers Really Pass Up on 2027 QB Class?

Before anything, Pittsburgh does have to properly evaluate Allar and Howard before taking steps towards highlighting the 2027 class as the moment where they'll make a big splash and select their next franchise quarterback.

As Dulac alluded to, McCarthy appears to have some faith in Allar moving forward, which is understandable given the Penn State product's blend of size and arm strength.

Pittsburgh's first-year head coach was complementary of Howard from the moment he took the job back in January as well, and all the information that's come out about his work so far this offseason from voluntary minicamp and beyond has remained positive.

Howard, much like Allar, has good size for the quarterback position at 6-foot-4 with a good arm. The former is also more mobile than the latter, and picked up more experience during his college career at Kansas State and Ohio State.

The issue the Steelers are going to run into, particularly if Aaron Rodgers re-signs, is that they run the risk of not giving both Howard and Allar the necessary leeway in 2026 to develop to the point where they'll gain a good enough understanding of the types of players they'll be at the NFL level.

Neither has taken any game reps as professionals, with Allar having been drafted just a few days ago and Howard suffering a hand injury in training camp that kept him out of the preseason during his rookie year in 2025.

For that reason, it's anyone's best guess as to how either of them will adapt and translate from the collegiate level. Howard has a higher floor and would be the favorite to win a competition between himself and Allar this year because he's further along, but Allar has more overall potential.

An argument could be made for waiting on Allar for another year if 2026 ends up being a redshirt season of sorts considering he was viewed as a first-round prospect heading into the 2025 campaign before suffering his ankle injury.

On the flip side, however, Pittsburgh cannot let either Allar or Howard impede its process for next year's draft. They were still third- and sixth-round picks, respectively, for a reason, and unless one or both of them take huge leaps, the organization would be smart to find a long-term solution behind center in the 2027 draft.

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