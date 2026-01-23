Former Steelers HC Shares Conversation With Mike McCarthy

PITTSBURGH -- One of the most surprising facets of the Pittsburgh Steelers' search for a new head coach was the inclusion of veteran voice Mike McCarthy. The Pittsburgh native is a former Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers and is known for his offensive work around the NFL, but he's been out of the league recently and hasn't had much success in the postseason.

Still, for some reason he remains a legitimate candidate for the Steelers' vacancy.

McCarthy finished a second-round interview with the organization, meeting in-person with the Steelers brass. Afterwards, he spoke with former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who shared some bits of their conversation on a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I actually talked to Mike yesterday," he said. "He got done and he talked about how surreal it was for him. He grew up in Greenfield, and he went into the facility for the first time. I remember when I went in there for the first time. There was a mystique about that building."

The Steelers Tradition

If anyone knows a thing or two about the way things are done in Pittsburgh, it's Bill Cowher. The longtime Steelers coach took 14 seasons of culture-building and persistence before it all paid off. He raised his first Super Bowl trophy in 2005, but in the process became a beloved figure in the organization. Reflecting on that, he shared that McCarthy going to the Steelers would be a homecoming moment.

"It’s a special place. It’s a unique place. I think that’s the biggest thing I would say," Cowher stated. "There’s total transparency, total collaboration. If Mike happens to go back, I think it would almost be like a full circle, coming back home."

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during the first half against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

How Likely a Candidate Is McCarthy?

The reality is that McCarthy is one of only three candidates to have had a confirmed second-round interview. While many expect more candidates to have their own second-round interviews, right now McCarthy has to be considered a frontrunner alongside Brian Flores and Anthony Weaver.

The other reality is that team owner Art Rooney II refuses to enter an all-out rebuild. He may view McCarthy as the candidate most likely to bring the team to 10 wins or a playoff berth in 2026. Many would disagree, but McCarthy's candidacy remains legitimate.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers