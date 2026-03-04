Steelers Consulted With Pat McAfee Before Mike McCarthy Hire

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly did their homework before hiring Mike McCarthy as the franchise's fourth head coach since 1969.

Although the hire was initially met with criticism, such as favoring McCarthy for his Pittsburgh roots, something team president Art Rooney II quickly dismissed, for example, ESPN's Pat McAfee revealed that the Steelers did more digging on McCarthy than some fans probably expected.

"Mike McCarthy impressed us every single week. I was actually asked, though, by the Pittsburgh Steelers people [about McCarthy]," McAfee said during a discussion with Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show on March 4.

McCarthy has made frequent appearances on McAfee's self-titled ESPN and YouTube broadcast over the years, mostly during his year of head coaching unemployment in 2025, where McAfee had the opportunity to work extensively with McCarthy.

"We've had a lot of people get hired for jobs coming off of this show," McAfee said. "First time I have ever been asked, 'Hey, what was this guy like to work with?'"

McAfee Gives Glowing Review of McCarthy

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

McAfee, a Pittsburgh, Pa. native himself, features guests across all sports on his live show, including Rodgers, which has become a staple segment on the show.

In his discussion with Rodgers, McAfee said he had nothing but high praise for McCarthy when speaking with the Steelers.

"Every week, this guy was more prepared than anybody else," McAfee said. "...He came with ideas. He came with thoughts...He was fully invested with us and we very much understood that he's trying to get back into coaching and was all-in for us, so we were appreciative. I was mind-blown by him."

Rodgers Chimes In

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Rodgers, who threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first season with the Black and Gold, has yet to publicly announce if he plans to return in 2026. In the conversation with McAfee, Rodgers defended the criticism of his former head coach.

"I don't give a s--- about how old he is, how long he's been in the league or the trend of the new, young playcaller who's been on the staff of one of the [Mike] Shanahan disciples. It seems like that's kind of the hot thing. I get that," Rodgers said.

"There's something to an old school organization, which the Pittsburgh Steelers definitely are, just like the Green Bay Packers were, and bringing in a guy, not only who bring acountability and a program proven to work at multiple places now, but he's a f---ing yinzer... Mike bleeds Pittsburgh, Pa. I think there's something special about that for a guy who is going to come home and lead a historic franchise."

The Steelers are committed to McCarthy for the foreseeable future, and it's just a matter of time until it's revealed if Rodgers wants to return.

