Former Steelers WR Wins Super Bowl With Seahawks

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hold one of the more interesting streaks in the NFL, as they continue to find themselves having former players take home the Lombardi Trophy by becoming Super Bowl champions.

With the Seattle Seahawks win in Super Bowl LX, another former member of the Steelers organization will receive a ring and hoist the Lombardi Trophy to end a season.

Cody White spent a stint in the black and gold from the 2020 season to the 2022 season. Now, he's a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks. White is currently on Injured Reserve with a groin injury.

White's Time With Steelers

White was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, before getting waived during that offseason. He would then join the New York Giants for six days and the Denver Broncos for two weeks during the same offseason before signing to the Steelers practice squad in September of 2020.

White spent three seasons with the Steelers, making his NFL debut with the team in 2021, catching two passes for 17 yards in a 24-10 loss. He would spent two more seasons with the team before getting released by the Steelers organization with a hamstring injury.

White spent the 2023 and 2024 season with current Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, helping Metcalf grow as White was a member of the team's practice squad.

White's Launch After Pittsburgh

The majority of White's playing time in the NFL prior to his signing with the Seahawks had been as a gunner on special teams, but he stepped up in 2024 when Metcalf went down with an injury before Week 9's game. This season, White featured as one of the team's more consistent receiving options until an injury in Week 17 put him on season ending injured reserve ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup.

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In 2025, White was able to accumulate 90 yards on three receptions across ten games. He also notched his first NFL regular season touchdown, doing so on a 60-yard reception against the Washington Commanders during Week 9.

White was also responsible for four kick returns during the 2025 season, accounting for 106 return yards. As a gunner on return plays on special teams defense, White accounted for 7 total tackles in 2025.

White comes from an NFL family, as his father, Sheldon White, has been the Steelers director of pro scouting since 2022, and also was a defensive back for three teams across eight seasons in the National Football League.

