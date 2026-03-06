Veteran OT Sends Heartfelt Goodbye After Steelers Release

Shortly after his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson took to social media and thanked the team's fans as well as the city and organization for embracing both him and his family.

"Thank you to the city of Pittsburgh and Steeler nation for welcoming my family and I these last few years!" Anderson wrote.

"The most bittersweet part of the NFL is the communities of people you get the chance to encounter, both teammates/coaches and fanbases.

"We will be Yinzers for life!"

Anderson's Steelers Stint

An undrafted free agent out of Texas who signed with the New England Patriots in the spring of 2019 and cut shortly after, Anderson also spent time as a member of the New York Jets (2019) and Denver Broncos (2019 - 2022) before returning to the Patriots for the 2023 campaign.

He suited up in five games that season for New England before sustaining a heart contusion that resulted in a trip to the reserve/injured list him. Additionally, it was later revealed that Anderson also battled a case of malaria following a philanthropic visit to Nigeria in the summer of 2023.

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (67) share a moment after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Anderson later signed to Pittsburgh's 53-man roster in September 2024 and played in four contests before sustaining a groin injury that landed him on IR ahead of Week 15. He'd go on to be activated for the team's Wild Card round playoff matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The 29-year-old re-signed with the Steelers on a two-year deal worth $4 million last offseason, though he logged just 23 offensive snaps during the 2025 campaign while playing in a total of nine games.

Anderson was placed on IR with a knee injury on December 10 and did not return from that point forward.

Pittsburgh will save $2 million against the cap after parting ways with Anderson, incurring $415,000 in dead money in the process.

State of Steelers' OL Depth

With Anderson out of the picture, the Steelers' depth in the trenches has taken a bit of a hit.

Add in the fact that Isaac Seumalo is set to become a free agent and Broderick Jones has some lingering questions about his availability after suffering a season-ending neck injury last season, and Pittsburgh could make multiple moves up front once the legal tampering period begins next week.

Dylan Cook remains on the roster and could compete for the starting job at left tackle with Jones (if healthy), but the Steelers may also look to make a splash at the position.

Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu are all in line to keep their own starting roles in 2026 without much, if any, pushback, and Spencer Anderson could potentially challenge for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart at left guard.

There isn't a ton of depth on the roster at this point, however, and that's something Pittsburgh could look to fix in the near future.

