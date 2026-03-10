Michael Pittman Jr. Shares Crazy Steelers Story After Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made their first big splash of the free agency period, trading for former Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. within minutes of his teammate Alec Pierce signing a long-term extension with the Colts.

Now, Pittman has issued his first statement to the fans of the team, and he seems quite excited. Pittman took to X to express his thoughts, citing a crazy dream his wife had and how happy he is to land in the black and gold.

"Crazy! My wife @KiannaPittman_ had a dream a month ago I was wearing a Steelers jersey. God works in crazy ways! #SteelCity" Pittman wrote.

Pittman will now be paired with DK Metcalf as the top two passing options for whoever quarterbacks the Steelers in 2026.

How Does Pittman effect Pittsburgh?

Pittman was signed to an extension immediately after signing with the Steelers. He will remain in Pittsburgh for three seasons following 2026 for a total deal of $59 million, coming out to just under $20 million a season at $19.66 million average annual value. He was already set to be owed $24 million under his previous contract with the Colts.

It seems that if Pierce had not re-signed with the Colts, Pittman would have more than likely would have been the top option there, so the Steelers were likely waiting on news of Pierce before swooping in on Pittman.

Pittman is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He was selected 34th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California, where he spent all four years of his college career. Through six seasons of pro ball, he has amassed 25 touchdowns, including six in 2025.

The move should provide the Steelers with their first real wide receiver depth in multiple seasons, as they have struggled to produce anything past their top receiving option in years. Having Metcalf and Pittman should resolve that issue, but it will have to be seen later on in the offseason.

When combining Metcalf's and Pittman's receiving totals from 2025, Pittsburgh's next pass-catching duo had 139 catches for 1,634 yards and 13 touchdowns. The last time the Steelers had two wideouts score that many touchdowns was in 2020, when Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster totaled 18 combined receiving scores.

The Steelers have not only targeted wide receiver talent during the beginning of free agency, either. They also signed Jamel Dean to be the team's second cornerback, fixing a massive issue when it comes to cornerback depth.

