Former Steelers Hard-Nosed RB Makes UFL Roster

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a plethora of running backs come through their system in recent years.

One of the more notable names to come through the team in recent seasons is multi-year backup running back Benny Snell Jr., who spent time with the Steelers from 2019 to 2022.

Now, after a three-year hiatus from football, Snell has made his return to professional football. A few weeks ago, Snell signed with the UFL team in Kentucky, becoming a running back for the Louisville Kings. Now, with the season approaching next week, Snell has made the Kings' opening week roster and will be a contributing member of their 2026 squad.

Snell was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, going with the No. 112 pick. Snell was a three year starter at the University of Kentucky, notching at least 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons and setting Kentucky's career rushing yards record in just three seasons.

Snell's Time In The Steel CIty

After joining the Steelers ahead of the 2019 season, Snell assumed the backup role for the team, beginning with backing up then-Steeler James Conner towards the end of his tenure in the black and gold.

Snell's first rushing touchdown with the Steelers came in Week 13 of the 2019 season, where he notched a touchdown against the division foe Cleveland Browns. Following that, he landed one more touchdown during that season, a Week 17 rush for the team's only touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

After appearing in just thirteen games his rookie season, Snell appeared in 16 during the 2020 season, making three starts. 2020 was the best season of Snell's NFL career, as he rushed for 363 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

In 2021 and 2022, the Steelers used Snell less, and he went the entire 2021 season without notching a touchdown. He would get one more touchdown to finish his NFL career, doing so in the 2022 season. Following the 2022 season, Snell was not retained by the team, and sought a free agent contract. Ending up on the Lions, he was cut before the regular season.

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) works to bring down Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, after three years away from organized pro football, Snell returns to the game on a team with plenty of former Steelers. Wide receiver Tarik Black, offensive lineman Nate Gilliam, and safety Kenny Robinson are all former Steelers that will join Snell on the opening week roster for the Kings, as part of a larger group of dozens of former Steelers filling up UFL rosters.

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