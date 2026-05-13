Steelers Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

The Pittsburgh Steelers will soon know their full slate of games for the 2026 NFL season once the schedule is released on May 14.

For now, though, all we have to work with are leaks and official announcements for select contests while additional rumors float around on social media.

As we get closer and closer to the rollout of the schedule, Pittsburgh's outlook for the season should become increasingly clear.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of the logo on the fifty yard line before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

All Verified Leaks So Far

After playing in the NFL's first-ever regular season contest in Ireland last year at Croke Park in Dublin against the Minnesota Vikings, which ended in a 24-21 win for the Steelers, they'll head overseas once again for the league's inaugural Paris Game.

Pittsburgh's opponent in that bout will be the New Orleans Saints, and they'll meet up at the Stade de France, the country's largest stadium, in Week 7 on October 25.

Pittsburgh ➡️ Paris



We're taking on the Saints in the @NFL's first-ever Paris Game!



📝: https://t.co/KMICSAm1A9 pic.twitter.com/KD95VdRhU0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2026

"We're honored to represent the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL in the League's first-ever game in Paris this upcoming season," Steelers President Art Rooney II said, per a statement from the team. "Playing the New Orleans Saints in such a historic setting is a great opportunity to showcase the NFL's global growth and to connect with fans around the world. It's an exciting moment for our organization and for Steelers Nation everywhere."

The Steelers are 1-1 in international games throughout franchise history, with their loss coming to the Vikings on September 29, 2013 by a score of 34-27 at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, London, England.

Steelers' Opponents in 2026

Because the Saints will serve as the home team in Paris, the Steelers will now have eight traditional home and road games in 2026.

Below is a full list of their opponents for the season:

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts

Road: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Saints (Paris), Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Everything We Know About Pittsburgh's 2026 Schedule

Week 1:

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7 (October 25): @ Saints (Paris), 9:30 a.m. EST

Week 8:

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Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12:

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Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

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Week 18:

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