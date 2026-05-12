Predicting Every Steelers Primetime Game and Opponent

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had any reliable schedule leaks up to this point, but they're sure to have multiple primetime games in 2026.

Though they won't be playing under the bright lights at Acrisure Stadium in Week 1 despite having the perfect opportunity to do so with the Pittsburgh Pirates set to be on a road trip at that time, the Steelers will still likely host a night game at some point in the season while also featuring in at least one on the road as well.

With that, here are our predictions for Pittsburgh's primetime slate before its full schedule is released on May 14 after playing in four such contests last year.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1). TNF @ Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh has hit the road for a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Cleveland Browns on three occasions since 2019. The most recent instance came in Week 12 of the 2024 campaign, which resulted in a 24-19 loss for the Steelers while snow fell throughout the contest.

The Steelers have lost six of their last seven appearances on TNF, including all three of their matchups with the Browns, and they've also dropped four games in a row at Huntington Bank Field.

The Browns, who have a new head coach in former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, also brought in an influx of young talent through the 2026 NFL Draft, including three players who took top-30 visits to Pittsburgh in Spencer Fano, Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

Pittsburgh, now led by its own first-year head coach in Mike McCarthy, will look to break its slump in Cleveland this year and could be tasked with doing so on TNF.

2). SNF vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 1 would've been the perfect spot for the Steelers to host the Ravens on Sunday Night Football at home considering that's how the 2025 campaign finished, which resulted in an AFC North-clinching victory for Pittsburgh after Tyler Loop missed a game-winning field goal.

With Mike Tomlin now being a part of NBC's pre-game show "Football Night in America" after stepping down from the Steelers in January as well, it feels like a near certainty that the NFL will bring SNF to Acrisure Stadium for a third-straight season.

Baltimore, now led by new head coach Jesse Minter, has gone 1-5 in its last six games in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers would look to keep that trend going should this matchup come to fruition.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

3). SNF @ Philadelphia Eagles

There'd be nothing better than a little primetime action in the battle of the Keystone State.

Walking into a hostile environment at Lincoln Financial Field isn't a fuzzy thought for the Steelers considering they've gone 0-4 there, with their most recent loss in Philadelphia coming in 2024, but it would make for a fun matchup nonetheless.

McCarthy went 5-5 against the Eagles during his five-year stint as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024, though he went 1-4 over that span at Lincoln Financial Field.

4). MNF vs. Houston Texans

A Monday Night Football game against the Texans at Acrisure Stadium would represent a rematch of the Wild Card round showdown between the two teams from last year's playoffs.

Houston throttled Pittsburgh by a score of 30-6 in that one and held the latter to 175 yards of total offense while sacking Aaron Rodgers four times and recording two defensive touchdowns.

If Rodgers re-signs with the Steelers as expected, he and the rest of the team would be looking for revenge against a Texans team that has only improved their already elite defense this offseason.

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