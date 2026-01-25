Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin to Appear in Documentary

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from the only coach that many young fans knew when Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers' head coach, leading to the eventual hiring of Mike McCarthy as the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tomlin does not seem to be in the market for a job for the coming cycle, as his name has not been mentioned as a person of interest for any team in need of a coach, and he seems content not be coaching for the coming season.

Now, Mike Tomlin is set to make his first appearance on the screen since he stepped down, as he is set to appear in a documentary in the near future. The Object of the Game is an upcoming documentary that is set to detail the life and career of northeast Ohio football coach Chuck "Chico" Kyle. Kyle was the longtime head coach of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, roughly two hours from Pittsburgh and a football powerhouse in the local area.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kyle coached at St. Ignatius for 40 years, winning 11 state championships and 4 national titles with the team. He coached notable players like Jonathan Gannon and Brian Hoyer with the team, and released a book with the same title.

Now, the documentary on his career will focus on him with insight from plenty of famous football minds. Tomlin is set to appear alongside Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, Sean McVay, Urban Meyer, Tony Romo, Joe Thomas and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the film based on what is publicly available at this point.

Another Pittsburgh Connection

Another person who played under Kyle is the current Steelers quarterbacks coach, Tom Arth, who played under Kyle as the team's starting quarterback in 1998. Arth also coached locally, as he was the head coach at Akron from 2019 to 2021.

The film is directed by 2002 St. Ignatius graduate Matt Waldeck, who put emphasis on the "why" that coaches get into the game and continue to work despite the highs and lows of high school football in competitive areas like northeast Ohio.

Tomlin can be seen in the second trailer for the movie, setting up for a face-to-face interview with the producers, the same as much of the public figures set to appear in the film. The movie, according to the trailer, looks to be released via Amazon Prime Video with a release date of Super Bowl Weekend.

