Steelers Legend Let Go From Football Night in America Role

PITTSBURGH -- A former Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers is taking on a new professional challenge.

Tony Dungy, a prolific head coach in the NFL, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2016 and defensive back for the Steelers in the 1970s, has been a staple of NBC's Football Night in America team for 17 years. As part of the commentary team, they've previewed countless NFL games.

The 2026 version of the NBC broadcast will have a distinct difference. As Dungy announced on his X account, the decision was made to not bring him back for the upcoming season. In his announcement, Dungy thanked NBC and his co-workers as he looks forward to what's next.

"I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead," he wrote. "It’s disappointing news but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special."

I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead.



It’s disappointing news but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there,… pic.twitter.com/Q01cHIjkjm — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) March 12, 2026

What's Next for Steelers Legend?

As Dungy admitted, it's unclear where he will go next. In the same post that shared the update on his job, he said that he is putting his trust in a higher power as he navigates through this next chapter. He may pivot to another broadcasting role or return to coaching, or he could focus on his community and church.

"God has always directed me in these moments and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me," he wrote. "Whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach —I know God has plans for my life and I can’t wait see them unfold. "

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy is introduced Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, during the “Night of Champions” at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre. The event featured a panel discussion of players and coaches from the Indianapolis Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dungy's Rare Record

Dungy holds a peculiar record in Steelers and NFL history. During a 1977 contest, he became the last player in organization history to throw and record an interception in the same game. After injuries to Terry Bradshaw and his backup Mike Kruzcek forced them both out of the game, Dungy took over as the emergency third option. He threw a pick early on, but he made up for it with an interception of his own.

In the years before the AFL-NFL merger, playing on both sides of the ball was much more common. In more recent history, we hardly ever see two-way players. Because of that, Dungy's impressive feat is likely to remain untouched.

He was also the first head coach to defeat all 32 NFL teams during his coaching career.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers