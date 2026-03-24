Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Takes Huge Step Toward Joining Media

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin is in his first offseason in almost two decades that he's not the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that doesn't mean that he's taking time off from football.

Ryan Glasspiegel and Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that Tomlin has signed with sports media agents and is looking for a job in broadcasting going forward.

Tomlin hired Sandy Montag, a longtime sports media agent and Alex Flanagan, a former sportscaster and now agent, to represent him as he ventures into a new career, that will look at opportunities with streamers and television networks.

The group also represents the likes of Mike Tirico at NBS Sports, Jim Nantz and James Brown of CBS Sports and both Dick Vitale and Scott Van Pelt of ESPN.

What This Means For Tomlin Going Forward

Tomlin spent the past 19 seasons as the Steelers head coach, but now will take his talents to the television/tablet/phone screens and see where he fits best.

It's not always the easiest move for a long-time head coach to move into broadcasting, but it's not too unheard of. Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher joined CBS Sports soon after he retired and has spent almost two decades headlining their NFL coverage.

NFL Today hosts BIll Cowher and Nate Burleson were live outside Highmark Stadium before the start of the Bills home game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another head coach that has spent a great deal of time in broadcasting is Jimmy Johnson, who after finishing up his last stint with the Miami Dolphins in 1999, joined Fox Sports and has been there ever since.

Glasspiegel and McCarthy both reported that Tomlin will likely have many people interested in his services, so it shouldn't take too long before he has somewhere he'll be providing analysis of NFL Games this upcoming season.

Looking Back at Mike Tomlin's Legacy With Steelers

Tomlin ended his Steelers career with the same amount of wins as Chuck Noll (1969-91), 193, and the best winning percentage of any Steelers head coach, .628. He also made the postseason 13 times, won the AFC North Division eight times and made two Super Bowls.

He won the first Super Bowl the Steelers appeared in 2008, which saw them defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII, 27-23, with the iconic throw from quarterback Ben Roethisberger to wide receiver Santonio Holmes in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tomlin never had a losing season with the Steelers, but also had little postseason success later in his career, finishing with an 8-12 record.

This included seven straight playoff defeats, last winning a playoff game back in the 2016 season, which put pressure on Tomlin after they suffered a 30-6 blowout defeat to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Game in 2025.

Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native and former Green Bay Packers/Dallas Cowboys head coach, takes over from Tomlin and has a big task to keep the Steelers winning moving forward.

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