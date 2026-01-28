PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have ushered in a new era in their franchise, as they finally unveiled Mike McCarthy as their new head coach

McCarthy becomes the 17th head coach in Steelers history heading into their 94th season, but just the fourth since 1969, as the franchise has maintained having solid group of head coaches for the past 57 years.

Chuck Noll led the Steelers to four Super Bowls during the 1970s and had great success over his 23 seasons in charge from 1969-91. Bill Cowher followed afterwards for 15 seasons from 1992-2006, winning Super Bowl XL in 2005 and then Mike Tomlin reigned for 19 seasons from 2007-25, winning Super Bowl XLIII in 2008.

McCarthy has a big job ahead of him, but his relationships with the previous two head coaches, particularly Tomlin, should help him out greatly.

McCarthy Thanks Mike Tomlin

The Steelers officially named McCarthy their new head coach ahead of the introductory press conference on Jan. 27 at Acrisure Stadium.

McCarthy gave thanks in the press release on his announcement as head coach to Tomlin and also Cowher, for taking over a role they did so well in, making it an easier transition for him.

"I need to thank two men I'm so fortunate to call friends: Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher," McCarthy said. "They represented this organization with such class and I'm honored – honored – to follow them. They left the proverbial cupboard full.

McCarthy also praised the Steelers front office and the franchise as a whole for giving him the chance to take over his hometown team and the trust in building a team within his purview.

"I want to express my gratitude to Art Rooney, Omar Khan, Dan Rooney and the entire Steelers organization for the trust they have placed in me to represent one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. I understand – and embrace – the responsibility, the privilege and the weight that comes with this stewardship.

"This city, this franchise and this fan base mean the world to me – because Pittsburgh is my world.

Tomlin and McCarthy's Coaching Tenures Overlap

Both Tomlin and McCarthy created winning cultures with both the Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, serving as two of the best teams in the NFL during their tenures with their respective franchises.

Tomlin finished his Steelers career with the same amount of wins at Noll, 193, and the best winning percentage of any Steelers head coach, .628. He also made the postseason 13 times, won the AFC North Division eight times and made two Super Bowls.

McCarthy finished 125-77-2 during his 13 seasons with the Packers, 2006-18, including nine postseason appearances and five NFC North Division Titles.

He bested Tomlin in Super Bowl XLV in 2010, winning 31-25 against the Steelers for his sole championship.

McCarthy now has a big responsibility on keeping the winning going for the Steelers, but also getting them back to the Super Bowl and becoming champions once again.

