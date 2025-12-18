Former Steelers LB Arrested for Felony Gun Charge

PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was arrested recently after a welfare check, and he is facing felony charges.

Former Steelers linebacker Myles Jack was arrested in Frisco, Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News. The local police department was conducting a welfare check, according to the police statement issued after the arrest. Responding to a call from a concerned citizen, the police claim that they heard gunshots inside the residence as they arrived at Jack's home.

The standoff ended when a man exited the building from a second-story window and fell. The police identified Jack as the man and arrested him before transporting him to a local hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Now, Jack is facing two charges. One is a felony charge for discharging a firearm during a welfare check, which is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas. He also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge for the same offense.

Former Top Pick in the NFL

Jack played eight seasons in the NFL and spent his final two with the Steelers organization. Originally selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he became a top player at his position in Florida. He recorded four seasons of 100+ tackles, including during his first year with the Steelers. His career-best season came in 2020, when he racked up 118 total tackles with the Jaguars.

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (16) takes the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 34-11. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In that first season in Pittsburgh, he was a key member of the starting defensive unit. He played in 15 games, starting 13 and recording 104 combined tackles. 61 were recorded individually and 43 were assisted. In addition, he tallied three passes defended, three quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.

Following the 2022 campaign, the Steelers released him. Jack returned during the 2023 season, however, and played in three more contests after injuries hampered their defense. In August of 2023, after trying one last go with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jack retired from the NFL and began to pursue other opportunities.

Jack's Post-NFL Career

Since leaving the NFL, Jack had been involved in some sports ventures outside of football. He and his mother are co-owners of the ECHL team, the Allen Americans. The Americans are a minor-league affiliate of the NHL's Utah Mammoth. He and his mom purchased their stake in the team in October of 2023, and became the first African American owners in ECHL history.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers