Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Takes Big Step With Wrist Injury

PITTSBURGH -- For the past few weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been playing through the pain. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer suffered a fractured non-throwing wrist that forced him to miss one game. Since then, he's been playing with either a cast or brace on that injured wrist.

The last few weeks have gone extremely well for the Steelers and Rodgers. They've won two straight contests, and he's thrown for 508 yards and three touchdowns in those contests. Against the Miami Dolphins, he completed 85% of his passing attempts as the offense moved with great efficiency.

Heading into another must-win contest in Week 16, Rodgers provided an encouraging update on his wrist. Speaking to reporters, he shared that he is no longer wearing a brace or cast while practicing. Against the Dolphins, he wore a padded brace, so this marks another step forward for the starting QB. While he's not completely healed, he's certainly close.

“It’s still not 100%," he admitted. "I'm having battles with the training staff, happy battles not knock-down, drag-out battles, trying to feel more normal."

More Progress for Rodgers

The update is another step in the right direction. Playing through his fractured wrist the past few weeks, he's been an excellent game manager for the Steelers. He's been efficient and careful with the ball. He hasn't thrown an interception since their Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Over the past few weeks, he's also demonstrated that he can protect himself and the integrity of his recovering wrist. He's been flushed out of the pocket and had to run the ball, as well as taking a few hits to test the strength of that non-throwing wrist and forearm.

Keeping Rodgers Upright

To their Steelers' credit, their offensive line has done a great job of keeping Rodgers upright over the past few weeks. In his past two starts, he's been sacked a total of three times. Granted, those three occurrences all came against the Dolphins, but that performance was also the most sacks the o-line allowed in four contests.

Going up against their next opponent, the Detroit Lions, the offensive line and Rodgers will take on a much tougher challenge. Going up against Aidan Hutchinson, one of the most gifted pass rushers in the league, the Steelers have their work cut out for them in keeping Rodgers protected. Thankfully, their veteran quarterback continues to make progress on his injury and it's coming at the perfect tie for the Steelers.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers