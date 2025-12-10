Steelers Place Veteran OT on Injured Reserve

The hits just keep on coming on the injury front at left tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have announced that they placed Calvin Anderson on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury. As the corresponding move, they signed Dylan Cook to the 53-man roster after he made his debut in the team's Week 14 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Since players must remain on IR for four games, which is the exact amount left in the regular season, Anderson is not eligible to return until, or unless, Pittsburgh makes the playoffs.

Anderson's Injury History

An undrafted free agent who signed with the New England Patriots in 2019, Anderson's first injury of significance came while he was a member of the Denver Broncos in 2021. He was carted off the field with a knee injury during a Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, leading to him being placed on IR. Anderson did not return for the remainder of the year.

Anderson rejoined the Patriots in 2023 and played in five contests that season before sustaining a heart contusion that landed him on IR. It was later revealed that he also battled a case of malaria following a philanthropic visit to Nigeria in the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old signed to the Steelers' active roster in September 2024 and appeared in four games before suffering a groin injury that landed him on IR ahead of Week 15. Anderson would later return for the team's Wild Card round bout with the Ravens.

He re-signed with Pittsburgh this past offseason, though his only offensive reps thus far came in relief of Broderick Jones at left tackle against the Chicago Bears after the former first-round pick suffered a neck injury.

Steelers' LT Conundrum

With Anderson on IR alongside Jones, who has been ruled out for the rest of the year, the Steelers are set to rely on Cook and Andrus Peat, a three-time Pro Bowler earlier in his career with the New Orleans Saints who suffered a concussion against the Ravens last week.

Cook has just 13 regular season snaps under his belt while Peat is injured and coming off a rough performance vs. Baltimore, during which he allowed two pressures and was called for two penalties, per Pro Football Focus.

Anderson, if healthy, could factor back into the mix in the playoffs should Pittsburgh make it, as was the case last year, but it's far too early to determine whether or not that's a realistic possibility at this point.

