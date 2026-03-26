Former Steelers RB Deserves Another Chance

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris deserves to be on an NFL team. The former first-round pick remains a free agent, but is gaining attention as he nears a return from Achilles surgery, and has done more than enough to warrant a contributing roster spot on many teams.

Harris visited with the Seattle Seahawks, according to the league's transaction wire. He's set to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders next, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, as he continues to rehab his Achilles and, judging by videos, looks to be in pretty good shape six months after his surgery.

Najee Harris looking great at almost 6 months post op- pic.twitter.com/igLWWjmBAg — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) March 23, 2026

Harris Deserves a Roster Spot Shortly

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2025 was a tough year for Harris. He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers after leaving Pittsburgh in free agency. Then, in the offseason, he suffered an eye injury during a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July.

He returned to the team before the season and was the team's power back alongside rookie Omarion Hampton. However, in Week 3, he suffered a torn Achilles, requiring surgery and ending his season.

Before that, though, Harris was everything you wanted in a physical running back. The former first-round pick was durable, reliable, one of the toughest and most consistent in the NFL, and not to mention, a four-time 1,000-yard rusher. One of just 14 running backs to ever achieve the milestone.

While maybe not a starter on many teams, Harris is what a team who wants a physical compliment to their in-house back is looking for. A free agent who is looking for a redemption season, who when healthy, is as reliable as they come.

Things Didn't Work Out in Pittsburgh Because...

The Steelers were ready to move in a different direction. Jaylen Warren was emerging and going to cost less. Harris knew there would be other opportunies and the two sides went their seperate ways.

Harris came in at a strange time, when Ben Roethlisberger was leaving and the team didn't have a new direction.

They were also being guided by offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who was the first coordinator to be fired during the season under Mike Tomlin's tenure. With a revolving door at quarterback and an offensive line that didn't see real improvement until last season, the Alabama product was trying to make the most out of very little.

Finishing his run with 4,312 rushing yards, 1,149 receiving yards and 34 total touchdowns, you can say he did his part in trying to succeed in Pittsburgh. And for the most part, doing so.

Seattle or Las Vegas may be the perfect team for Harris. Both have young runners with very high upsides. The former Steeler may be exactly what they need to help them develop, while also taking some off their plate.

And at 28-years-old, Harris still has plenty of time for a bounce back.

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