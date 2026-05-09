Where Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Stand After Chaotic Weekend

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers never heard from Aaron Rodgers, who took over NFL headlines on Thursday morning when reports broke that he was headed to the Steel City. Well, maybe he got here, but he never signed a contract with the Steelers, and it's not likely he will before the end of the weekend.

While Rodgers and the Steelers continue to have positive conversations, there was never an expectation that a deal would be signed at this moment. The team hopes a decision is made before Organized Team Activities start on May 18, but they weren't looking for him to agree to terms today, or tomorrow. And chances are, he won't.

The team does want an answer at some point, and they aren't looking to wait forever to hear from the 42-year-old quarterback. They understand that this is a personal decision, though, and one that Rodgers is contemplating. One that may take more time.

The fanbase seems to be growing impatient, and there's some reported annoyance within the building, but the Steelers are understanding of the situation. Rodgers not signing a deal this weekend doesn't add any harsh feelings toward the situation from Omar Khan and company.

The Things We Know

The Contract Situation

The Steelers may not have officially put an offer on the table for Rodgers, but they have let him know they're going to give him more than his $15 million UFA Tender. It's not a demand by Rodgers, who hasn't talked money with the team. Instead, it's the organization making sure that Rodgers is closer to what they'd consider fair compensation for his play.

Communication Between Rodgers and Steelers

We also know the two sides have continued conversations. At no point, have the Steelers been in the dark when trying to communicate with the free agent quarterback. If they tried to call him at nearly any point, he's someone who will typically answer. And most times, the conversations include both football and life, keeping everyone in the loop of his thought process.

Steelers Believe It's Them or Retirement

Rodgers has not said publicly that he'll only sign with the Steelers this year, and when the team placed the UFA tender on him, the speculation that he's considering another option exploded. But Pittsburgh believes it's them or retirement.

No one truly knows when a decision is coming, but the Steelers aren't rushing anything. As they head into a new week, the wait continues.

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