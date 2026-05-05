Steelers Should Make Aaron Rodgers Decision - But They Won't

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made plenty of noise when reports emerged that they had growing frustration with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his non-committment to the team heading into OTAs and minicamp.

That frustration seemed to be held back throughout the offseason and Pittsburgh believed this year wouldn't be like last, and that Rodgers would sign earlier than he did in 2025 when he inked a deal on June 5.

But here they are, waiting for Rodgers. The two sides continue to stay in contact, but no decision on the quarterback's future has been made. Many fans are hoping the Steelers move on from Rodgers, giving Will Howard or rookie Drew Allar a shot instead.

Those fans aren't wrong.

Time for Steelers to Put Their Foot Down

It's time for the Steelers to tell Rodgers he's either signing by OTAs or he's gone. Truthfully, they won't, and we'll get into that later, but they should. After months of chasing him and two expected deadlines passing, the clear lack of consideration for the team is evident, and Pittsburgh should take notice.

There's almost no reason to keep holding on. Rodgers does give the team their best shot to win a Super Bowl, and they want to stay competitive, but he's not expected to win them much. If you're guessing on Pittsburgh's 2026 outcome, and it's pretty similar to a year ago when they lost in the Wildcard round of the playoffs.

So, why wait? Why put yoursevles through another offseason of misery and unknown for a player who doesn't get you to the promise land? The Steelers are trying to stay positive, as they should, but there's a realistic outlook on this season, and it may not be worth the wait.

Instead, give Howard or Allar a shot and see what happens. If they work out, you have a quarterback of the future. If they don't, there are no questions about giving them a shot next year when the NFL Draft is expected to be filled with talented QBs.

Why There is No Deadline

The reason Pittsburgh doesn't have a deadline, though, is because they don't need. Rodgers has been tendered, meaning if he wants to sign elsewhere, they will receive compensatory pick consideration. Once they start training camp, he's exclusively their QB contract-wise.

They won't move on because of that. Even if they believe Howard or Allar is capable of starting this season, they won't close the door on Rodgers because there's no point in doing so. They get something if he leaves, no matter who their QB this year is.

So, don't expect anything to change. But expect the frustration to grow stronger.

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