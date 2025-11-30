George Pickens, Steelers Relationship Could've Been Saved?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to find the right mix of wide receivers, but clearly known they are lacking at the position. With DK Metcalf as their lead, there really isn't a true WR2 for the black and gold. There used to be, though.

After adding Metcalf through a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers had a one-two punch of Metcalf and George Pickens. The expectation was that Pittsburgh would move on from Pickens, which they chose to do. However, for a brief time, it looked like the two could've been a dominant pairing in Pittsburgh.

Now, Pickens is having his best NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys. The 24 year old has 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, which beats the entire Steelers wide receiver core combined.

Pickens made it known earlier in the offseason that he forced his way out of Pittsburgh, asking the Steelers for a trade. But ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that if the Steelers played their cards right, he wouldn't have left.

"What a receiver can do in terms of maximizing his potential, Pickens is doing that, to the point where we have to look at the Steelers and say, "Management, why the hell did you let him go?" Smith said on ESPN's First Take. "Had you had a quarterback, he probably wouldn't have wanted to leave."

Did Steelers Make Huge Mistake?

Pickens recently opened up to the Players' Tribune about why he left Pittsburgh, stating that their change in offensive philosophy didn't have a place for him anymore.

"There was no beef," Pickens said about the Steelers. "It just wasn’t really a fit long-term. When I knew they were bringing in DK with the two-tight-end offense, I thought: Cool, perfect for y’all. Let me get up out of here and get you a pick. And that’s how it went down. They did right by me, in the end. We were talking the whole time, and they sent me to the perfect spot in Dallas. What more do you want me to say? There’s no drama, bro! There’s no headlines to write.

"Y’all running jumbo packages doing your thing the Steeler way, and me and CeeDee are down here going crazy.

"It’s a win-win."

Pittsburgh hasn't been able to find much offensive success since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and even towards the end of Big Ben's career, the groups around him lacked talent.

Really, the Steelers have struggled to build an offense for years and the quarterback position has been part of that. Since Roethlisberger retired, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and now Aaron Rodgers have filled the QB shoes for Pittsburgh.

While Rodgers is playing better than any of them, there hasn't been a "great" quarterback in Pittsburgh in years.

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Pickens is now leading the Cowboys and their playoff push with Dak Prescott at quarterback. The Steelers are 2-4 in their last six games and are barely hanging onto the AFC North lead.

Maybe Pickens did get the better side of the deal. And if he's just getting started while Pittsburgh still has no idea what their long-term plan at quarterback is, it only makes the Steelers look worse.

