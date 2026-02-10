Calvin Austin Gets Blunt About Possibly Leaving Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have not had much to cheer about when it comes to catching the football in recent seasons.

Since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger and the years leading up to his retirement, the Steelers have lacked surefire receiving talent that has been able to produce consistently on the field while remaining in line off the field. The last player of similar stature was Antonio Brown, who is going on eight years removed from Pittsburgh.

One talented player who has gotten to show off in recent seasons is Calvin Austin, the Memphis product who is entering free agency for the first time in his NFL career. He spoke with 92.9 in Memphis about his future plans and how the Steelers play into them.

"Pittsburgh, just being real, they may not want me, or they may have a different vision," Austin said. "And that's why I say at the end of the day, it's just a straight bussiness decision."

"Obviously Coach T. did step down. Whether I stay or leave, it's gonna be a new situation regardless," he added. "Even if I stay, we have a whole new staff so it's definitely something I'm excited about and been praying over."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) runs against Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He then spoke more about the city and how he has been received as a Steeler.

"One thing is for sure: I love Pittsburgh-the fans, the people, the city-I truly love it," Austin said. "And so I would definitely want to continue to make that home."

First Free Agency for Austin

He also spoke about the emotions going into his first venture into free agency, and how he is preparing for it. It is not an experience that every NFL player gets to, but Austin will get his first shot at testing the free agency waters for the 2026 offseason.

"At first, I was a little bit like, 'Oh, it's free, you're a free agent. You're not assigned to a team. So it can kind of be overwhelming if you allow it," Austin said. "This is a blessing wherever I go or whatever happens. I'm definitely excited about it."

Based on what Austin is saying, it seems that he is at peace wherever he ends up continuing his NFL career. While Pittsburgh has meant a lot to him during his NFL career, he does recognize that the changing of the regime in the coaching staff could lead to different needs and other teams may be more interested in him in free agency than the Steelers are.

Austin's career has only just begun, and he may have quite a long NFL career, with the Steelers or with another team in the league.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers