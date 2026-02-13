Steelers Could Pull QB Out of Retirement

If the Pittsburgh Steelers can't persuade Aaron Rodgers to return, they could set their sights on another veteran quarterback who was out of commission last season.

While running through the possible landing spots for former Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints signal caller Derek Carr, who retired following the 2024 campaign, NFL.com's Nick Shook broke down why the four-time Pro Bowler and the Steelers could partner up.

"The Steelers have made a habit of enlisting mercenary veterans to fill their void under center over the last two seasons and will likely be in the market for another in 2026," Shook wrote. "Pittsburgh lacks a young candidate at the position and maintains an expectation to contend immediately after Aaron Rodgers ﻿helped them win the AFC North in 2025, making for a natural fit for Carr -- unless, of course, Rodgers returns for a second season.

"There are questions to answer, though, starting with how Carr might align with new head coach Mike McCarthy. On paper, the rest of the situation should entice Carr, including the presence of DK Metcalf﻿ and the possibility that Carr could make it a multi-season home if things go well."

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after tight end Taysom Hill (not pictured) scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Carr's Current Situation

Carr hung up his cleats after suffering a labral tear and damaging the rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder while opting not to undergo surgery.

The Saints are still in possession of Carr's rights since he has one season remaining on a four-year, $150 million deal he inked with the franchise as a free agent in March 2023.

As a result, Pittsburgh would have to trade for the 34-year-old given where things stand at the moment. The cost wouldn't be exorbitant, with the cost likely in the range of an early Day 3 pick, but that's still enough of a considerable price tag to debate whether or not it's worth parting with draft capital for a player of Carr's caliber rather than signing one of the available veteran signal callers who are set to reach the open market, such as Rodgers.

Though Carr wasn't a fan favorite during his brief stint in New Orleans, his numbers were more than respectable. Across 27 starts, he threw for 6,023 yards, 40 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions with a 68.2 percent completion rate while the Saints compiled a 14-13 record in those contests.

Durability concerns are certainly applicable in this case, but perhaps a year off was all Carr needed to get closer to full health and jump right back into action for the right situation in 2026, which could come with the Steelers.

Should Carr Be a Top Option for Pittsburgh?

In a year where the quarterback options are particularly scant, especially in the NFL Draft outside of presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Pittsburgh likely won't find its long-term answer behind center this offseason.

There's been plenty of buzz surrounding Rodgers' potential return as a stopgap before the organization potentially pursues one of the top prospects in the 2027 draft, but it's not 100 percent set in stone that the 42-year-old will reunite with McCarthy, his former head coach with the Green Bay Packers.

A real argument to be made that Carr is a better fit for the Steelers than Rodgers doesn't really exist considering the latter's connection to McCarthy and the fact that he has a year of experience under his belt with the team, but the former isn't an entirely unappealing alternative.

There's definitely higher-ceiling names out there, such as Malik Willis, that Pittsburgh could pursue this offseason, but if the franchise is looking for more of a steady veteran presence to pair with a younger option in Howard and Rodgers is off the table, than Carr could enter the picture.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers