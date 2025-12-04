How Cowboys Are Making George Pickens Work When Steelers Couldn't

PITTSBURGH -- The way the Pittsburgh Steelers spoke about moving on from George Pickens, you would guess there was cheering in the streets of the city. The organization had soured on the talented pass-catcher, sending him out of town to the Dallas Cowboys for a third-round pick and a swap of late-round picks.

So far, the Steelers look like the biggest losers of that trade. The offense in Pittsburgh is putrid, but Pickens has revived his game in Dallas. He's already established career highs in multiple categories in 2025, hauling in 73 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. Pickens has finally become the superstar the Steelers always hoped he would be.

Working Through the Problems

As many inside the Steelers will tell you, Pickens overstayed his welcome in Pittsburgh. In a recent ESPN article by Todd Archer and Jeremy Fowler, they detailed his journey from castaway to superstar in Dallas. It hasn't been easy and seamless, but the Cowboys love Pickens and are willing to push through any issues.

That wasn't the case any longer in Pittsburgh. The lateness for team meetings and the occassional on-field penalty for taking things too far pushed the Steelers over the edge and made them willing to part with him at any expense.

"He's a child," a source told ESPN. "The playmaking is breathtaking. You can't take that away from him. He just really struggled with the maturity part [in Pittsburgh]. You didn't know what you were going to get day to day."

There seemed to be a day-to-day transition with Pickens in Pittsburgh.

"When he was having a good day, he's really fun to be around. Funny, cracking jokes, huge smile," a Steelers source told ESPN. "When he wasn't having a good day, he didn't want to be bothered or coached. I could never put my finger on why.

"When the ball was in the air, I never worried whether he was going to catch the ball and get his feet in bounds."

In Dallas, they are more patient. Pickens has had trouble with his new franchise already for skirting some team rules, but it hasn't hurt his standing with the organization. Their head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, detailed how they see the star receiver and deal with his character flaws.

"You try to play on the edge and not go over the edge, and he's kind of right here often," Schottenheimer said. "That's why I think he's such a great player. But I'll say it again, I love him. I really do. I love the young man. I tell him that all the time."

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after making a catch over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) and Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown (21) during the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Will It Last?

Pickens lasted three seasons with the Steelers before they decided being worse on offense was better than dealing with him. Things are copacetic in Dallas and by comparison, the Cowboys and Pickens have a sterline relationship.

The question moving forward is will the good times last? Not only do the Cowboys have to decide if the experiment has paid off, they also have a huge financial and contractual decision to make.

Pickens will become an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Cowboys could potentially use the franchise tag on him, which would cost them between $27 and $28 million. They might also opt to work out a long-term extension, but that will likely be more expensive. If the two sides can't come to an agreement, however, Pickens will be one of the most coveted free agents on the market.

Whether he lands somewhere else or remains with Dallas, the Steelers still end up like losers. Their former receiver is now an undisputed star, something he could never accomplish in Pittsburgh.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers