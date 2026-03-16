Jaquan Brisker Reveals Steelers Jersey Number

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers significantly bolstered their secondary as the new league year began. The addition of new starting cornerback Jamel Dean gives them a legitimate starter opposite Joey Porter Jr., and they followed that up by bringing in a pair of veteran safeties to round out the secondary.

One of the most exciting additions for the Steelers on the defensive side is Pittsburgh-native and new safety, Jaquan Brisker. The 26-year-old safety signed a one-year deal with the organization that will be pay him $5.5 million.

Now with his hometown team, Brisker is taking things back to his roots. Part of that means taking on a new number. While he wore No. 9 with his previous team, the Chicago Bears, Brisker will don No. 3 with the Steelers. He confirmed the new number during his introductory press conference.

Jaquan Brisker speaks to the media. https://t.co/MIxYCSiwY1 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2026

What Brisker Brings to Steelers

The addition of Brisker carries an additional level of sentimentality. The Gateway High School graduate and Penn State product will get the chance to play in front of his friends and family when he plays his first game at Acrisure Stadium. He'll also get the chance to eat more of Mineo's Pizza, which has the best pizza in the city according to Brisker.

But he brings more than just a familiar face and a winning attitude. Brisker can also ball. The do-it-all safety said so himself when asked about his game. He describes himself as versatile, someone who can play anywhere on the field.

"I've made sure I can play in the post, in the box," he said. "But also I want to play in the field or boundary. You have to be versatile."

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) stretches before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Will Brisker Start for Steelers?

With Brisker on board, the safety position is set. Brisker appears entrenched as the second starting safety alongside DeShon Elliott. That addition brings a productive and veteran player to fill out their secondary.

Unlike last year, the arrival of Brisker signals should help the Steelers' pass defense. The team ranked 29th in the NFL in passing defense in 2025, and a huge part of that was the problems at safety after Elliott's season-ending injury.

Brisker is a starter-level safety who can create turnovers and help in the run game. He and Elliott might form one of the most dynamic starting safety tandems in the NFL.

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