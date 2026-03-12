Steelers Sign Former Bears Safety Jaquan Brisker

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding some necessary reinforcements to their secondary as free agency continues.

The Steelers confirmed to On SI that the team is signing veteran free agent and former Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. The deal is for one year and $5.5 million.

With Brisker in the mix, the Steelers now have another starting safety alongside DeShon Elliott and plenty more options for their defensive schematics.

What This Means for Steelers

Brisker is coming off one of the best seasons of his NFL career. In 17 games played with the Bears, he recorded one interception for 32 yards and eight passes defended. He also pitched in 93 total tackles, marking the third time in four years that he surpassed 90 total tackles. He also had three quarterback hits and one additional tackle for loss during this past season.

By adding Brisker, the Steelers significantly improve their secondary. The safety position was occupied by just Elliott and Darnell Savage, plus the likely full-time transition of Jalen Ramsey, and second-year player Sebastian Castro.

And the Steelers learned the hard way what that lack of depth does to the defense. The pass coverage was abysmal in 2025, with the team finishing 29th in the NFL in average passing yards allowed. Following Elliott’s season-ending knee injury, the passing defense crumbled.

With Brisker on board, the Steelers now have a legitimate starter to pair alongside Elliott. The 6’1”, 200-pound safety plays with a similar intensity as Elliott, but he also brings a total game. He can stop the run and pick up receivers in pass coverage, and his arrival should ease the burden and pressure on Elliott in the secondary.

Homecoming for Brisker

This deal has to be a bit more sentimental for Brisker. He is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, attending Gateway High School in Monroeville, a municipality just east of the city.

After graduating from Gateway, he went on to attend and star at Penn State University. After three seasons with the Nittany Lions, he positioned himself as a top defensive back in his draft class.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bears, he spent four seasons in Chicago. Now, he gets the chance to play for his hometown team in front of his friends and family in 2026.

