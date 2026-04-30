Steelers Promising DB May Have Run Out of Time

There was some hope that Cory Trice Jr. could emerge as a productive member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary after the team selected him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, the same injury concerns that caused him to fall all the way into the end of Day 3 have plagued Trice Jr. throughout his three seasons with the Steelers thus far.

He will look to rebound in the final year of his rookie contract, but is his time with the organization bound to come to an end this summer?

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (27) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Trice Jr.'s Extensive Injury History

After tearing his ACL at Purdue in 2021, which set off the alarm bells regarding his durability, Trice Jr. once again suffered a torn ACL during training camp as a rookie.

He returned to the field in 2024 and made the 53-man roster after playing in all three of Pittsburgh's preseason games. Trice Jr. suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 that year, however, resulting in a trip to the injured/reserve list that lasted until Week 17.

The 25-year-old later sustained a hamstring injury last summer and was placed on IR during final roster cuts. His 21-day practice window was opened in late October, but he went on to suffer a knee injury during that period and thus was never activated, which forced him to miss the entire campaign.

Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (27) during practice at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trice Jr.'s Chances of Making Steelers Roster

Trice Jr. was never going to slot in highly among Pittsburgh's assortment of options in its secondary at this stage of the offseason.

With that being said, the team's pick of Georgia's Daylen Everette in the third round, who is a physical press corner much like Trice Jr. was coming out of college, did little to help the latter's odds of cracking the 53-man roster.

At best, Trice Jr. is the Steelers' No. 6 corner behind Joey Porter Jr., Jamel Dean, Brandin Echols, Asante Samuel Jr. and Everette.

That isn't including Jalen Ramsey either, who profiles more as a nickel defender and chess piece within Patrick Graham's defense after moving to safety halfway through the 2025 campaign.

Trice Jr. held his own when he was on the field in 2024, posting 21 tackles and an interception over six games while also taking 60 special teams reps, but it's hard to justify including him on the roster given his injury risk.

Barring an unforeseen development, Trice Jr.'s tenure with the Steelers is all but finished.

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