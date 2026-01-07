Steelers' DeShon Elliott Could Be Returning for Playoff Run

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are back where they want to be at this point of January, in the playoffs and ready for a long run to their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl.

The Steelers have great players on their defense, including the likes of defensive tackle Cam Heyward and outside linebacker/edge rusher T.J. Watt, who are ready to lead the team in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh had some issues with their secondary against Lamar Jackson, who almost led the Baltimore Ravens to victory in the regular season finale, before an inexplicable miss from rookie kicker Tyler Loop gave them a 26-24 victory and the AFC North title.

The Steelers could get back an important piece in their secondary in safety DeShon Elliott, who could return soon for their biggest game of the season.

DeShon Elliott Hints At Return

Elliott hasn't played since the 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 8, suffering a serious injury.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw up a pass on third-and-5 and found tight end Tucker Kraft, who ran for 26 yards to move into Steelers territory on the first drive of the second half.

Steelers safety Juan Thornhill tackled Kraft, who spun and fell into the right leg of Elliott, who fell down and held his leg in pain.

Elliott needed assistance getting off the field, not putting any weight on his leg. He then got on a cart and headed for the locker room once he got to the sidelines. The Steelers then ruled him out for the rest of the game.

He recently posted on his Instagram story a picture of himself and a "TBC..." at the bottom, signaling, "To Be Continued," which could indicate a potential return.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott Hints at Potential Playoff Return on Instagram Story

Alan Saunders of SteelersNow reported that he saw Elliott in the locker room on Jan. 5 and that Elliott has been trying to get back on the field for the Steelers this season.

Original reports signaled that Elliott would miss the season, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Elliott was dealing with a hyperextended knee and was "week-to-week"

Elliott was also eligible for the 21-day practice window ahead of Week 13, but the Steelers haven't opened it yet, but his post suggests that could come soon.

How the Steelers Have Dealt with Elliott's Absence

The Steelers ended up landing safety Kyle Dugger in a trade with the New England Patriots on Oct. 30 and he's started nine games since his arrival.

Jalen Ramsey also moved over from cornerback to free safety, with Dugger featuring in at strong safety, as the two have served as the Steelers' safety duo.

The two have had strong showings, but the past two games have caused concern amongst fans and likely the Steelers coaching staff as well.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) warms up before the game at Acrisure Stadium.

Jackson threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers, including all three touchdowns as big-yardage gains, then also completed a 24-yard pass on fourth-and-7, that Ramsey missed on, which set up the winning field goal that Loop missed.

The Steelers host the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 12 for a prime-time kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

Elliott returning would give the Steelers a much better chance of winning, especially against a solid offense that the Texans have with quarterback C.J. Stroud at the helm.

