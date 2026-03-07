DT Reunion Could Be Perfect Addition for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through a period of great transition on the North Shore.

With a change in coaching staff, a quarterback situation in flux and a new mindset in all of the players, the team's status in both a concrete sense and where they stand amongst their peers has never been more in question. The defense seems to be relatively stable, with the offense harboring most of the questions.

One area on the defense that might be addressed in order to make it a premium position and a fearful one for AFC North foes is nose tackle. They may be able to find some help in former Steeler Javon Hargrave. After failed attempts to trade him, Hargrave was released by the Minnesota Vikings and hitting free agency in 2026.

Hargrave started in 15 of the Vikings' games last season, offering veteran leadership and accumulating 3.5 sacks in his time with the team. A veteran with All-Pro experience but who is also 33-years-old, Hargrave should have a market, but it isn't going to be for an eye-popping contract. Instead, he'll be looking for an opportunity to continue his career with solid playing time within a good defense.

The Steelers Next Move

Hargrave will be age 34 in the next season, so the question lies in whether the Steelers want to continue their trend of signing aging veterans and hoping for renaissance seasons from them. This has had an inconsistent hit rate, with players like Cordarrelle Patterson and Patrick Peterson unable to realize their potential while others have been playable, like Jalen Ramsey.

However, with Derrick Harmon, Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black developing within the line, the team has solid defensive tackle depth but no true nose tackle. And with other positions of need this offseason, especially in the NFL Draft, they may not be looking to make a pick early for a nose, opting for positions like wide receiver or quarterback instead.

There's a lot of change coming for the Steelers in 2026, but maybe a retread is their best option to fill one position of needs. With former teammates like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt still around, Hargrave would have some familiar faces already in the building.

Look for Pittsburgh to add a true nose tackle player this offseason. Maybe it won't be Hargrave, but don't rule out the possibility if they think it makes sense.

