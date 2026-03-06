Steelers Best Free Agent Signings of Last Decade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put together a forgettable free agent class in 2025. Headlined by players like Aaron Rodgers, it was also marked with some stinkers like Juan Thornhill and Darius Slay. Neither Slay nor Thornhill finished the season in Pittsburgh, and the now team is hoping to right their wrongs in free agency this year.

While their recent performance might cast doubt, the Steelers have found success in free agency before.

Over the last decade, the Steelers have avoided huge, damning contracts. They've stayed away from those monstrous deals in favor or shorter term contracts. With his approach, they've landed some incredible players. These three in particular stand out as the best Steelers free agent signings of the last decade.

Tyson Alualu - The Glue in the Middle

Back in 2017, the Steelers added a hard-nosed defensive lineman in Tyson Alualu. The former Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick was brought in on a cheap, two-year contract. The Steelers paid him $6 million in total, but guaranteed only $1.75 million. In return, they received a starting nose tackle who was one of the more underrated pieces and factors in the rise of Cam Heyward. Alualu was a stout run-stopper and a pocket collapser who filled his role perfectly.

Alualu parlayed that first contract into a few more with Pittsburgh, ultimately playing six years with the Steelers. That's a hell of a return for a two-year, $6 million deal.

Pittsburgh Steelers Tyson Alualu (94) points to the sky while running onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on December 24, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

DeShon Elliott - A Diamond in the Rough at Safety

Easily the best deal of the last decade is the one they signed De'Shon Elliott before the 2024 season. The headlines centered around inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who signed the richest free-agent deal in organization history.

But the best player they acquired that spring was Elliott. He was a superstar in 2024 and in 2025 until an injury ended his season.

And all it took was another two-year contract worth $6 million. Kudos to general manager Omar Khan for landing such a dynamic player on such a team-friendly deal.

Isaac Seumalo - Leadership and Production

The Steelers are unlikely to re-sign Isaac Seumalo for the 2026 season, and it's a loss for the team. When they brought him in 2023, it was the start of nothing but solid play at left guard. The team signed Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million deal that spring.

Seumalo started 44 of 51 games over the past three seasons. When he was in the lineup, the team's pass and run protection was on another level. Replacing him this year will be difficult, but it doesn't erase how incredible a signing his initial deal was in 2023.

