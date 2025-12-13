Steelers Have Huge Decision to Make With Jalen Ramsey

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a huge decision to make on Jalen Ramsey after the season. The superstar defender was the centerpiece of the organization's offseason overhaul and was supposed to lead a defensive revitalization in Pittsburgh.

Entering Week 15, the Steelers have a bottom-five defense in total yards and passing yards allowed per game. The addition of Ramsey has provided the locker room with veteran leadership, but he's no longer the game-breaking, difference-making defensive back who defined his Hall of Fame career. His game is drastically different now at age 31, and while he's still a rock-solid player, the Steelers must decide whether that version is the one they need beyond 2025.

Answer at Safety?

Here's the case for the Steelers keeping Ramsey, and it's quite simple. The team made the decision to transition him from cornerback to safety mid-season, and it's been heralded as a strong choice for the veteran defensive back. He no longer possesses the elite foot speed that defined his All-Pro campaigns, but he still has the instincts and coverage skills to be a top-notch safety.

While Ramsey's made the switch, he hasn't had the pleasure of playing alongside fellow star safety DeShon Elliott. Out for the season with a knee injury, Elliott hasn't had the chance to form the dream duo with Ramsey that head coach Mike Tomlin envisions.

While the defense is in a miserable position right now, the thought of heading into 2026 with a safety group consisting of DeShon Elliott, Jalen Ramsey and possibly one of Kyle Dugger or Jabrill Peppers as a backup, is a tantalizing option. Add in a young player fighting for reps like a Sebastien Castro or Donte Kent plus special teams ace Miles Killebrew, and it's a group you can feel much more confident in.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) rushes as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Waste of Money?

On the other hand, keeping Ramsey means committing to a few more years of an expensive defender in his thirties. Again, he's been solid; he has 68 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and an interception. It's plenty of production from your free safety.

It's not as impressive when you remember that his current salary cap charge is just under $20 million. Not only that, he's owed roster bonuses and prorated signing bonuses totaling over $7 million each of the next three seasons he's on the roster.

Ultimately, the Steelers are sitting on a huge decision. If they wanted to get out of this deal, they could cut ties with no dead cap money or possibly get a draft pick in return. There are options at their disposal.

The decision comes down to how much they think Ramsey has left next year or the year after. If it's worth that price tag, bringing him back is a no-brainer. But, if you think you can make the roster better with that $19 million in salary cap space, cutting ties with the former All-Pro makes too much sense.

