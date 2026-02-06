Let the Aaron Rodgers Bidding War Begin for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Welcome to the 2026 offseason. It's going to look oddly familiar to the 2025 offseason. At least for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have many positions to fill this offseason, but none more important than quarterback. Their top option is Aaron Rodgers, just like it was a year ago, and the only difference is that instead of Mike Tomlin recruiting him, it's Mike McCarthy.

Outside of that, everything will remain pretty much the same. The Steelers have already reportedly given Rodgers a deadline on when he must decide if he's returning, but last year, he seemingly got deadlines every other week. He waited until June 6 to sign with the Steelers.

And, just like last year, the competition is the same. Heading into the spring of 2026, the Steelers have two competitors for their starting QB: retirement and the Minnesota Vikings.

Let the Bidding War Begin

"I think he's got a lot of ball left," former Rodgers teammate and current Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones told the Nightcap Podcast. "You see him out there, he looks like he's having fun. His celebrations, the love for the game is back in his heart, and you can see it. He's a competitor. I think he comes back. I think he's got a lot left. You see, at the end of one of the games, he threw a Hail Mary, just a flick of the write, 70 [yards]. You can't come out and coach that."

Where does Jones see Rodgers playing in 2026? Not the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I like him in Minnesota."

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walk off the field arm in arm after defeating the Chicago Bears during their football game Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike you're typical bidding war in the NFL, though, this isn't going to be about money. If the Vikings believes Rodgers is an upgrade of J.J. McCarthy, and keeps their Super Bowl window open, they'll go after him. Pittsburgh will do the same.

The winner will be decided on the team around Rodgers in what could be his final season.

Steelers Need to Get Creative

The Steelers do not have the roster to compete with the Vikings in terms of a Rodgers bidding war. They just don't.

Minnesota has Justin Jefferson, Jordon Addison and T.J. Hockenson on its roster. Jones is in their backfield and their head coach is a good friend of Rodgers and one of the best offensive-minded play-callers in the NFL, Kevin O'Connell.

If the Steelers are going to get Rodgers back, they need to cater to him. That starts with re-signing him favorite weapon, Kenneth Gainwell. It then moves to them approaching at least one veteran wide receiver that Rodgers would approve of next to DK Metcalf. Because whether the Steelers are going to draft a rookie wideout or not, they need to have someone Rodgers is excited about who's in the NFL currently.

They may also need to ask his opinion on some offensive line adjustments, especially the left tackle position. It was no secret Rodgers and Broderick Jones had some strange moments last year, and it's hard to imagine Rodgers wants to return with him out there again.

Maybe that's the wrong assumption. If it's not, the Steelers must oblige.

Aaron Rodgers tells Broderick Jones “get the f*ck off me.” after Jones tackles him to the ground while celebrating. pic.twitter.com/F10wBVltfx — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 17, 2025

This won't be about money. And McCarthy probably doesn't carry the same positive weight that Tomlin did in recruiting Rodgers to Pittsburgh.

Instead, it's going to be about what team gives Rodgers the best opportunity to win a Super Bowl. The Steelers have a chance to be that team, but they cannot ignore the obvious. Otherwise, they should start preparing for Will Howard and Mason Rudolph to compete for the starting job.

