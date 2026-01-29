Steelers Give Aaron Rodgers Early Deadline for 2026 Decision

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers do not know who their starting quarterback will be in 2026. The organization found success with veteran Aaron Rodgers under center in 2025. The 42-year-old threw 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions as he helped the Steelers win their first AFC North Division title since 2020.

But the new head coach, Mike McCarthy, brings a special relationship with Rodgers to the Steelers. One that might entice him to return for one more season under his former head coach.

Even if the Steelers are interested in bringing Rodgers back, they are not willing to wait as long as they did last year. According to insider Jeff Hathorn, the Steelers have already informed Rodgers that they need his decision on whether to play in 2026 before free agency begins. 93.7 The Fan radio host Andrew Fillipponi shared the update from Hathorn via his X account.

Report: Our Steelers insider Jeff Hathorn says Omar Khan let Aaron Rodgers know that they need a decision "in a month". So before free agency.



That's a far cry from last year. pic.twitter.com/faakAtnNDR — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 28, 2026

Why Steelers Won't Wait for Aaron

It's clear that the Steelers are not operating like they did last season under new head coach Mike McCarthy. A new staff is taking shape under the new coach, and the roster is expected to turn over significantly before training camp begins.

With so much changing, having the quarterback position solidified is important. If the Steelers wait until mandatory minicamp to hear back from Rodgers, they risk losing out on a draft pick they could use or a free-agent offer that could become the starter in 2026.

Simply put, the Steelers cannot afford to wait for Rodgers' time frame last season.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Will Rodgers Re-Sign?

The Steelers certainly hope that Rodgers will re-sign and push their quarterback problems back one more season, but is that probable?

The answer is up in the air. McCarthy's arrival has certainly helped improve Rodgers' chances of returning. When McCarthy was asked about Rodgers playing another season, he was quick to state that he would love to have him back in 2026.

But, it's possible that McCarthy was being polite and engaging in a bit of media gamesmanship as the team begins to execute their roster plans for the new season.

If Rodgers re-signs with the team, it won't be in June, as it was last year. If he returns for one more run with his old pal Mike McCarthy, the Steelers will know about it before free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft begins.

